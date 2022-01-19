Powhatan sheriff, family renew request for help to find teen

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office and a local family renewed their pleas for help last week in finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for two months.
Sheriff Brad Nunnally held a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 12 to ask for the public’s help in finding Joni Bradley, who went missing on Nov. 9, 2022. He was joined at the press conference by the teen’s stepmom, Kelli Bradley, and Detective Danny Joyner, the investigator in the case.
Joni was last seen around 4 p.m., shortly after leaving a medical appointment at the Village Building. She told her father she left her phone inside and went to retrieve it, the sheriff said. When he went to look for her, he couldn’t find her.
“Thereafter she was observed on video exiting the rear of that building alone. Shortly after leaving she turned off her phone and she has not been using any social media services since that time,” he said.
The sheriff’s office has been investigating the case daily and following up on leads across the state, Nunnally said. He decided to hold a press conference because she has been gone for two months and the sheriff’s office wants a broader awareness since they do not know where she is.
“This is an unusual length of time here in our county for a teenager to go missing, so we are here today to just bring awareness to the fact that she is gone,” Nunnally said, hoping someone may have seen something or heard something about Joni.
She is a 5’ 1” tall white female who weighs approximately 105 pounds. She may have purple and black hair. Joni is in need of medication and may be being assisted by unknown persons. She has left home before, but never for this long.
“At this point after being gone for two months, we have no specific information that would point us to her being in danger, but she is a 16-year-old female who has not been home in two months, and that’s been dangerous enough on its own,” Nunnally said.
Joni has a freckle on her right cheek and three freckles on her chest. Joni has used different hair colors, sometimes wears a nose ring and has used different names in the past. He said she has had ties in Powhatan, Amelia, Brunswick, Lunenburg, Blackstone and Petersburg.
Kelli Bradley said she wants to continue to shine a light on the fact that her daughter is missing and ask for the community’s help in finding her.
“I need help and I need my community’s help. It has been 64 days today without sleeping and eating properly. It has been a really long time and I just need your to keep sharing it – keep sharing it and keep looking,” she said Jan. 12.
Bradley sent a personal plea to Joni: “If you are OK, please come home. Please let me know that you are OK.”
Bradley added that she worries mask wearing is hindering being able to find the teenager, so she asked people to pay close attention to the eyes.
She said that Joni has had medical struggles in the past few years but they seemed to be making progress recently.
“I wasn’t ready for this. I had her favorite chicken in the Crock Pot that day, so this was very – I don’t understand,” she said, faltering.
If anyone has any information in reference to the whereabouts of Joni Bradley, contact Detective Danny Joyner at 804-598-5654 ext. 4.