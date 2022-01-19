Powhatan sheriff, family renew request for help to find teen

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office and a local family renewed their pleas for help last week in finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for two months.

Sheriff Brad Nunnally held a press conference on Wednesday, Jan. 12 to ask for the public’s help in finding Joni Bradley, who went missing on Nov. 9, 2022. He was joined at the press conference by the teen’s stepmom, Kelli Bradley, and Detective Danny Joyner, the investigator in the case.

Joni was last seen around 4 p.m., shortly after leaving a medical appointment at the Village Building. She told her father she left her phone inside and went to retrieve it, the sheriff said. When he went to look for her, he couldn’t find her.

“Thereafter she was observed on video exiting the rear of that building alone. Shortly after leaving she turned off her phone and she has not been using any social media services since that time,” he said.

The sheriff’s office has been investigating the case daily and following up on leads across the state, Nunnally said. He decided to hold a press conference because she has been gone for two months and the sheriff’s office wants a broader awareness since they do not know where she is.