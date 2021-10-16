Powhatan sisters and student-athletes Erica and Jordan Krauss are getting to make an impact together as teammates

“I think we both help each other get better because we motivate each other,” Erica said, pointing to how Jordan would bring her to the field at Powhatan High School and how they would work out and do fitness activities. Erica was new to lacrosse two years ago, and it was her sister who helped her build and improve her skills. That’s held true for field hockey as well.

The sibling dynamic between the two is centered on cooperation as opposed to competition. They never compete with each other unless it’s for fun or it’s necessary that they do so during practice, and there’s no sense of “I need to be better than her or she needs to be better than me,” Jordan said.

“That’s what I love about her,” Jordan said. “We get each other so well because we’re so close that we know there’s no need for that.”

When she sees the two sisters out on the field with each other, Tyson notices how they support each other – they also don’t ever really get mad at each other. When Jordan didn’t play in Powhatan’s Oct. 6 home match versus Clover Hill because she was sick the day before, Erica played in Jordan’s position, and Tyson heard Jordan “cheering for Erica louder than anybody else.”