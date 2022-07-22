Powhatan soccer hosts boys and girls summer camp

Soccer culture continues to grow in the Powhatan community, with the boys and girls high school programs hosting a soccer skills camp from July 11-14.

With 53 campers ranging from rising second graders all the way to rising eighth graders, Powhatan boys soccer coach Willie Miles and girls coach Jared Rottmund combined their teaching efforts to get kids out on the pitch for their second camp in two years.

“I firmly believe it just helps when you have two like-minded individuals on the guys and girls sides that both think alike and want the best for their players,” Miles said. “With Jared, it’s just been a simple process of getting our guys and girls set up and with soccer hopefully growing in this county, we can inspire the next generation onto that.”

The camp had 11 counselors from the boys team and 12 from the girls to help guide through drills and scrimmages, something Rottmund believes instills a greater sense of leadership in Powhatan’s veteran athletes.

“It’s a great way to get the kids motivated,” Rottmund said. “It builds the leadership of our players on varsity to come out here, and hopefully (coach Miles) and I will see most of these campers in our program at some point.”

Brenda Tester, a rising junior on the girls varsity team, found joy in working with the eager and energetic bunch of campers.

“It’s been really fun because they all just make us laugh, and they’re forming a love for soccer,” she said.

That love for soccer has been prevalent from many of the kids first giving the sport a try. Laura Noell, a parent whose son George May tried soccer for the first time at the camp, said her son came away loving the experience.

“He’s never played soccer and just told me that it’s his favorite thing now,” Noell said.