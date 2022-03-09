Powhatan soccer’s Fischer Daniel gets Gothia Cup invite

A rising Powhatan soccer star is taking his talents to the international level.

Celebrating his friend’s birthday dinner, Powhatan junior Fischer Daniel was given another excuse to celebrate when he received an invite to play at the Gothia Cup, a soccer tournament held in Gothenburg, Sweden that is considered the world’s largest and most international youth soccer tournament.

“I’d say this is probably up there with the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Daniel said.

Daniel was selected to play with CCL United, a team that is built around the best players of the Club Champions League, which Daniel’s travel club FC Richmond plays in. Recommended by his coach for a tryout on Feb. 6, Daniel impressed and earned a spot with the prestigious club.

He will be joined by three FC Richmond teammates: Evan Gaines, Javier Cathedral and Edwin Villatoro.

The Gothia Cup hosts around 1,700 clubs each season for the tournament, which has been held annually since 1975 with the exception of the 2020 tournament.

Multiple stars at the professional level have participated in the Gothia Cup during their youth careers, including guys like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Pirlo and Xabi Alonso. Daniel says it’s an honor to be playing in a tournament that’s seen great players come through it, but he remains humble in his mission to leave his own mark at Gothenburg.

“It means a lot to me, I’m incredibly thankful for this opportunity,” Daniel said. “I want to be as humble as I can because I know there’s always someone that’s better or someone looking to fill your spot. I’m hungry to go out here and play my best and show what I can do not only for my team, but for the people in this country.”

As a forward and natural goal scorer at his current club, Daniel aims to continue his scoring ways at the Gothia Cup, while also acting as a leader with his team.

Away from the game, he’s looking forward to not only sightseeing in Gothenburg and Copenhagen, but also getting the opportunity to train with a professional club in Denmark.

“I want to take in as much as I can when I’m over here because I really think it’ll help me out,” he said.