Powhatan softball handles Monacan and James River, improves to 4-1

The Powhatan softball team has continued their strong start to the season with two much-needed district wins against Monacan and James River.
The exciting, veteran-heavy group has kicked their season off with a 4-1 record and have scored seven runs in three of their four wins.
Against the 2-4 Chiefs on Tuesday, March 29, the Indians scored two runs in the third and fifth innings to edge the Chiefs in a game heavy on defensive execution and strong pitching. Up 4-0 entering the sixth, the Chiefs made things interesting for the Indians with a late run of scores in the final two innings, but they were stopped one run short in the seventh to fall to the Indians, 4-3.
Sophomore pitcher Madalyn Johnson continued her impressive start to the season with a 19-strikeout performance that saw her allow just three hits all game. She also made an impact as a hitter, going two-for-three at-bat with a double and two RBIs.
The Indians had a few standout performances from their hitting team, including a perfect day from senior Payton George, who got a hit on all three of her at-bats. Freshman Ava Harper has proven to be an integral part of this team’s early-season success with her hitting as well, finishing the day three-of-four with an RBI double.
People are also reading…
Against James River, Powhatan’s offense still packed that same punch that they showed against Monacan, but they had much greater success scoring runs. In the 7-1 win, the Indians allowed one run in the first inning and proceeded to shut the Rapids down from then on.
After a two-run second inning, the Indians railed off a quick four runs in the fifth to push them ahead 6-1 entering the final stretch of the game. Senior Joy Johnson started things off in the second with a double to energize the troops and build hitting momentum, and then ran in off a sacrifice fly by her sister Savannah Johnson. Senior Emma Phillips also had a second-inning double and later scored on an RBI single by freshman Megan Gobble.
Phillips and Joy Johnson led the way in hitting, with both going three-of-four with two doubles. The Indians also had multi-hit days from Gobble, who went two-of-four with an RBI, and Harper, who finished two-of-five.
Madalyn Johnson again pitched all seven innings for Powhatan, allowing just four hits while finishing with 13 strikeouts.
The Indians will have time to rest until their next game on April 12, when they face the undefeated Clover Hill Cavaliers.