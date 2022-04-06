Powhatan softball handles Monacan and James River, improves to 4-1

The Powhatan softball team has continued their strong start to the season with two much-needed district wins against Monacan and James River.

The exciting, veteran-heavy group has kicked their season off with a 4-1 record and have scored seven runs in three of their four wins.

Against the 2-4 Chiefs on Tuesday, March 29, the Indians scored two runs in the third and fifth innings to edge the Chiefs in a game heavy on defensive execution and strong pitching. Up 4-0 entering the sixth, the Chiefs made things interesting for the Indians with a late run of scores in the final two innings, but they were stopped one run short in the seventh to fall to the Indians, 4-3.

Sophomore pitcher Madalyn Johnson continued her impressive start to the season with a 19-strikeout performance that saw her allow just three hits all game. She also made an impact as a hitter, going two-for-three at-bat with a double and two RBIs.

The Indians had a few standout performances from their hitting team, including a perfect day from senior Payton George, who got a hit on all three of her at-bats. Freshman Ava Harper has proven to be an integral part of this team’s early-season success with her hitting as well, finishing the day three-of-four with an RBI double.

Against James River, Powhatan’s offense still packed that same punch that they showed against Monacan, but they had much greater success scoring runs. In the 7-1 win, the Indians allowed one run in the first inning and proceeded to shut the Rapids down from then on.

After a two-run second inning, the Indians railed off a quick four runs in the fifth to push them ahead 6-1 entering the final stretch of the game. Senior Joy Johnson started things off in the second with a double to energize the troops and build hitting momentum, and then ran in off a sacrifice fly by her sister Savannah Johnson. Senior Emma Phillips also had a second-inning double and later scored on an RBI single by freshman Megan Gobble.

Phillips and Joy Johnson led the way in hitting, with both going three-of-four with two doubles. The Indians also had multi-hit days from Gobble, who went two-of-four with an RBI, and Harper, who finished two-of-five.

Madalyn Johnson again pitched all seven innings for Powhatan, allowing just four hits while finishing with 13 strikeouts.