Powhatan softball has two players on All-Metro team

After a run to the regional semifinals and a 17-6 record, two Indians on Powhatan softball’s stacked roster were rewarded for their efforts with a spot on the All-Metro Team that was announced on Tuesday, July 19.

Pitcher Madalyn Johnson was named to the All-Metro first team after an exceptional sophomore season as Powhatan’s go-to option on the mound. Considering Powhatan had eight games decided by two runs or less this season, it was constantly relying on the efforts of Johnson to strike out batters in late-game situations, and a lot of the time, she delivered.

Over 135 1/3 innings, Johnson struck out 214 batters with a 0.716 ERA. She finished with a 12-6 record, threw 15 complete games and logged a .991 fielding percentage. As a hitter, Johnson batted .371 and drove in 16 runs.

Madalyn’s teammate Savannah was named an honorable mention outfielder in her final season.

Savannah ended an impressive Powhatan career as one of the team’s best athletes in the outfield and a reliable hitter at the plate.

Some of her top moments include a three-hit outing against Clover Hill on May 12, a two-run outing against Eastern View on May 25 and a two-hit day with a run and a RBI against King George in the final game of the season on May 31. She will continue her softball career next season at UVA Wise.