Powhatan softball rallies, walks-off 12-11 over James River in Senior Night thriller

With the Indians down 11-6, Joy Johnson rocketed a solo home run over the left-center fence, and after senior Jillian Ratliff advanced to first base with the help of a Rapids’ error, Phillips clocked an RBI double into the outfield to bring home Ratliff.

Base hits from English and Savannah Johnson (3 for 4, 2 RBI) loaded the bases, and senior Autumn McMillen walked in a teammate to tighten the Rapids’ lead to 11-10 and set up Powhatan’s winning efforts in the seventh.

Even the two outs that Powhatan took in the last half-inning were hard hits by both senior Ellie Barton and Ratliff that were both caught on heads-up plays by the Rapids’ outfielders.

Earlier in the game, the Indians went up 3-1, but the Rapids tied the game in the second and then – aided by a two-out, two-run double and errors from the home team – rocketed out to an 8-3 advantage.

But Powhatan’s bats caught fire again in the bottom of the fifth, as Savannah Johnson’s two-out, 3-2 line-drive single into center field led to both Barton – who had reached base earlier on her own line-drive single to center – and to English both coming home. McMillen then hammered a triple deep into right field to bring home Savannah, tightening the Rapids’ lead at the time to 8-6.