Powhatan softball rallies, walks-off 12-11 over James River in Senior Night thriller

POWHATAN – For the fifth time tonight, Powhatan High School senior Kayla Davis stepped up to bat.
It was the bottom of the seventh inning – the last half-inning in regulation – and Powhatan’s opponent, James River, needed one more out to secure an 11-10 victory.
But Davis also had a teammate on first base: pinch-hitter Emma Phillips, who had taken a two-out walk.
“We knew (James River's pitcher) had been throwing outside the whole time, so I had to get up on the plate a little bit,” Davis said, “and they were playing on the fence, so I needed something short to get on base and advance her.”
Davis hooked the pitch and drove it into left field. The ball touched down in fair territory, and Phillips tore around the bases, coming home to tie the game as Davis dashed to second base on her double.
She didn’t have to stay there long.
Her teammate Sarah English, who was the next batter to step up to the plate, made sure of that.
“As soon as I saw Kayla on…and then when I was put in that situation, I just knew I was meant for that situation, like I was put there for a reason, to get the hit,” English said.
She found her pitch and lasered it into right field…
… and over the fielder’s head.
“I don’t even know how I felt, because I was so in the moment – the adrenaline and everything,” English said, “but as soon as it went over her head, I was just so happy.”
Her teammate rushed home and Powhatan’s varsity softball team erupted in celebration as it walked-off with a 12-11 come-from-behind triumph over James River, thanks to English’s extra-base hit.
The Indians, fueled by their fiery bats, overcame deficits of 8-3 after the third inning and 11-6 after the top of the sixth.
“It shows that we’re never out of a game,” said Davis, who batted 3 for 5 with three RBI, two doubles and three runs scored. “We can come back from anything.”
“We’re always in it, no matter what,” said English, who also batted 3 for 5, scored twice and made it all the way to third base on her game-winning hit. “No matter the score, we’re always going to be in it.”
“It was a good team win; no one player did it,” Davis added. “We all had to come together to do it.”
“We needed the whole team to win that game,” English said.
Powhatan showcased its depth when two players who entered the hitting rotation late helped spark the team’s 4-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning.
With the Indians down 11-6, Joy Johnson rocketed a solo home run over the left-center fence, and after senior Jillian Ratliff advanced to first base with the help of a Rapids’ error, Phillips clocked an RBI double into the outfield to bring home Ratliff.
Base hits from English and Savannah Johnson (3 for 4, 2 RBI) loaded the bases, and senior Autumn McMillen walked in a teammate to tighten the Rapids’ lead to 11-10 and set up Powhatan’s winning efforts in the seventh.
Even the two outs that Powhatan took in the last half-inning were hard hits by both senior Ellie Barton and Ratliff that were both caught on heads-up plays by the Rapids’ outfielders.
Earlier in the game, the Indians went up 3-1, but the Rapids tied the game in the second and then – aided by a two-out, two-run double and errors from the home team – rocketed out to an 8-3 advantage.
But Powhatan’s bats caught fire again in the bottom of the fifth, as Savannah Johnson’s two-out, 3-2 line-drive single into center field led to both Barton – who had reached base earlier on her own line-drive single to center – and to English both coming home. McMillen then hammered a triple deep into right field to bring home Savannah, tightening the Rapids’ lead at the time to 8-6.
“We didn’t give up,” said Powhatan head softball coach Marie Crump. “We did not play stellar on defense; we made quite a few mistakes both mentally and physically, but we didn’t give up, and that’s the key, and I think, with this particular team, that’s a good lesson for them. It’s good to see it to know that they can do it, because sometimes you never know if you can until it actually happens for you, and that was great. It was great to see for these young ladies who work so hard.”
Crump added of James River: “They were a good team; they hit the heck out of the ball; we helped them a lot, but…the season’s young. Hopefully we’re going to learn from that.”
The thrilling end put the exclamation mark on Powhatan softball’s Senior Night, which celebrated the contributions of the team’s seven seniors: Barton, Davis, English, McMillen, Ratliff, Courtney Osterman and Emmalee Lawson.
In the second inning, Osterman made a catch for an out in left field and Ratliff ran down a ball for a flyout. Lawson had strong contact with the ball, but saw a lasering lineout get snatched up on a strong play by the Rapids between first and second bases in the fourth inning, and another hard-hit get halted by the second baseman on the ground in the fifth.
The Indians, who earlier in the week fended off Clover Hill 5-3, are 3-1 going into next week’s road games at Monacan on Tuesday and James River on Thursday.