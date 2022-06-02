Powhatan softball starts regionals with shutout

After ending the regular season in a close 1-0 loss to the Cosby Titans on May 19 — just the fourth time the Indians have been held scoreless all season — Powhatan entered its opening matchup of the Region 4B Tournament on a mission.

Taking on the Eastern View Cyclones on Wednesday, May 25, Powhatan’s mission to run up the score while still playing the same brand of defense that pushed the team toward the top of the Dominion District paid off, resulting in a 7-0 shutout led by a Madalyn Johnson no-hitter.

The Cyclones’ season ends with a 9-11 record out of the Battlefield District, but the Indians have the intent to make a serious tournament run after missing out on a sized-down 2020-21 tournament that carried just two teams out of the district.

Johnson’s terrific evening on the mound becomes all the more impressive when you factor in the hitting talent of Eastern View, who finished the season having three games with 10 or more runs and averaged five runs per game. In her seven innings pitched, Johnson struck out 12 batters and walked just two, making quick work of the Cyclones and getting her team off the field quickly.

While Eastern View struggled connecting on the ball, they did start the game off well in limiting Powhatan’s offense from earning runs. The game was scoreless for four innings, with credit going to some strong play in the outfield by the Cyclones. After the Cyclones left the top of the fifth inning scoreless yet again, the Indians were finally able to pull away.

Powhatan had little trouble getting on base in the fifth, as a Johnson single kicked things off when she popped a ball up near left field. After Johnson was replaced by courtesy runner MacKenzie Flora, senior Savannah Johnson hit another single on a grounder near third base to push Flora to third, and senior Payton George finally got the Indians on the board with an RBI single that sent Flora home.

The Cyclones started to lose composure from there, with the Indians scoring their second run immediately after off a costly error from the shortstop that got senior Emma Phillips to second base and allowed Savannah Johnson and George to score two more runs.

The final run of the inning came courtesy of a 2-RBI single from senior Carsen Hogston after her line drive to center field scored in Phillips and freshman Megan Gobble. In the blink of an eye, the score read 5-0 in favor of the home team Indians, who continued to frustrate the Cyclones offense thanks to four Johnson strikeouts and two fly out catches by Phillips and Hogston.

The final two runs both came in the bottom of the sixth, with the first being scored thanks to an RBI single from Phillips, capping off an all-around fantastic day for the graduating second baseman. The seventh run was a mad dash to home base from Savannah Johnson off a wild pitch.

With it all said and done, the Indians made a strong first impression in their first game back in the regional tournament.

After the win, the Indians now head to the regional quarterfinals for a matchup with the Atlee Raiders, who were second in the Capital District behind Hanover with a 15-4 record.

The Raiders, currently the 4B three-seed in the tournament, are coming off of a first round bye.