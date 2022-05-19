Powhatan softball tops Monacan Chiefs in Dominion clash

There are few teams in the Dominion District that can force the Powhatan Indians softball team into a defensive duel.

The Clover Hill Cavaliers are one of them.

After two fifth-inning runs helped the Cavs slip past the Indians in a high-stakes 3-1 win on April 12, the Indians got their revenge in their second meeting on May 12 thanks in part to an outstanding pitching performance from sophomore Madalyn Johnson alongside her Powhatan fielders.

The 2-1 victory pushes Powhatan’s record to 13-4, placing them neck and neck with the Cavaliers in the standings, who now drop to 13-3. With the regular season winding down, the Indians win has major seeding implications in the regional tournament.

“I think we take it game-to-game, but we definitely wanted to beat Clover Hill because we lost last time and they’re a great team so we just had to come with our A-game,” Johnson said.

For her part, Johnson was dynamic on the rubber, striking out 11 batters while allowing just four hits against a frustrated Cavaliers team that just couldn’t develop any hitting momentum. She says a lot of the credit goes to her fielders making plays when the ball was hit as well as her accurate riseball that multiple Clover Hill batters struggled to adjust to.

“I was just trusting my pitches honestly,” she said. “I knew if they hit it, we were going to make a play so I was just trusting what I was going to do.”

On offense, the Indians finished with nine hits led by a terrific three-hit outing from senior Savannah Johnson, who had three singles.

Powhatan scored both of its runs in its first attempts at-bat, with the opening score coming from an RBI single courtesy of Madalyn Johnson that sent senior Carsen Hogston home for an early 1-0 advantage. After two straight singles from Savannah Johnson and Emma Phillips, sophomore MacKenzie Flora scored Powhatan’s final run on a wild play that saw senior Joy Johnson reach base on a fly ball while Clover Hill’s defense completed a double play when Phillips and Savannah Johnson went for home base.

While the Indians didn’t score another run, their defense put on a clinic against a formidable foe to maintain their early lead. At the top of the second, Madalyn Johnson struck out two batters and caught the other on a ground out to get the defense off the field quickly and in the third she allowed just one of four batters to reach base to leave the Cavaliers empty-handed yet again.

Powhatan’s defense getting off the field quick became a major theme throughout the game until Clover Hill finally scored a run in the sixth inning when Clover Hill’s Hope Coppedge hit an RBI single that sent Angie Rudolph home to cut the Powhatan lead down to 2-1.

With Clover Hill looking like they were gaining a little momentum down the stretch, a timeout from Powhatan head coach Marie Crump settled things down, and Madalyn Johnson was able to strike a batter out swinging for a crucial third out with bases loaded.

In the bottom of the sixth, Powhatan got off to a good start after a triple by Phillips on a left field fly ball, but the next three batters were out after a pop fly and two strikeouts from pitcher Angelina Branch.

Holding onto a one-run lead and three outs away from pulling off the win, Johnson still had enough tricks up her sleeve for one more brilliant inning of pitching, striking the first two batters out while Phillips caught a fly out near second base for the game-ending out that gave the Indians one of their biggest wins of the season.