Powhatan softball's Emmalee Lawson to continue playing academic, playing careers at Richard Bland College

“They had everything I needed, all of my classes to transfer over,” Lawson said, “and since it’s a small campus, which was exactly what I always wanted. It was just perfect – close to home; (I’ll be able to get) very close with my teachers.”

Lawson, who has played softball for nine years, loves how challenging the sport is – “how there’s never a dull moment; there’s so much happening, and you have to assess and think about every play, and then you also just build great bonds with everyone you meet.”

She was recruited as a catcher. From behind the plate, she loves how she can see everything and visualize the plays before they even happen.

“I love the bond I get to build with my pitchers and everyone on the team, how we can all communicate without even talking.”

In Lawson’s freshman year on varsity in 2018, Powhatan’s talented, senior-heavy softball team made it all the way to the state championship game.

“It was just an incredible experience to see and be a part of a team that has so much grit to make it all the way there.”

One of the seniors and catchers on that team, Teri Jackson, also committed and went to Richard Bland.