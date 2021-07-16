Powhatan softball's Sarah English named to First Team All-Metro

“Most of us have played together since middle school,” English said, “and have developed a bond on and off the field, which made my senior season even more memorable.”

English feels that the pre-season workouts they did as a team, as well as her own training, helped her prepare for school ball and for the University of Lynchburg, where she will attend classes in the fall and play college softball.

“The coaches really challenged us,” English said, “and made sure we were in the best shape we could be in so we could be prepared for the Dominion District.”

For English, to be able to play one last time for Powhatan softball meant so much to her.

“Powhatan softball has always been a legendary sport in our county,” English said, “and to be able to say I played for Coach Crump and Coach (Linda) Farmer is something I will forever be grateful for.”

According to the Times-Dispatch, coach Crump – a Virginia High School Hall of Famer who has led Powhatan varsity softball as head coach for 40 years and is the winningest softball coach in Virginia High School League history – said English is one of the best offensive players she’s ever coached.

To English, that is the biggest honor of her entire high school career.