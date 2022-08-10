Powhatan stars feature in PBR tournament

Powhatan High School baseball has long been the home for exceptional talents on the field, especially when it brings in talents developed at Powhatan Middle. With the spring season still far from sight, the Indians can already get excited for three new additions from their middle school counterpart, who all showcased what they can do on a big stage this summer.

Rising freshmen Noah Campbell, Nate Butler and Camden Rybak were able to join other top Mid-Atlantic prospects from the Class of 2026 as part of the Prep Baseball Report Junior Future Stars tournament, which went from July 28-30.

All three talented Powhatan athletes took on some of the best up-and-coming talents in their age group at the tournament with Team Mid-Atlantic, who played four teams from around the nation in a truly competitive field.

“There’s a lot of kids our age that are just unbelievable. They hit really hard and they pitch really well,” Butler said.

The three are all coming off a terrific final season at Powhatan Middle School, helping the Indians capture the district title while being led by head coach Ott Mullins, someone each of the three credits as a driving force to their continued improvement on the field.

Campbell says his time with Mullins was instrumental to the skills he’s honed as a baseball player, calling him one of the best coaches he’s played for. The same goes for coach Billy Capone, who coached him in rec ball and with RBA South. Capone, who Campbell credits as a mentor, dropped everything to be at the tournament to support his pupil.

“Having him there for me was very special,” Campbell said. “He and coach Mullins have taken great care of me as coaches and as friends. I owe it all to them.”

Campbell also credits a lot of his development to the coaching staff at PBR – Jerry Shank, Rich Graham, Ron Maurer – and the people at his team RBA South. Rybak also credits Graham, Maurer and Capone as people that helped get him to this point as a player.

“They’ve always pushed me to get me where I am today,” Rybak said.

The trio aren’t just familiar with each other from middle school ball. They’ve been playing this game together as far back as their tee-ball days, with all three playing in a tee-ball league together, Butler catching for Rybak in rec league play in the fourth grade and later Rybak and Butler playing together on the Virginia Cardinals College Prep team. While their friendships have grown since they first started playing the game, it wasn’t until their time together at Powhatan that they all started to truly grow as both friends and teammates.

“We always practice together, and we’ve always been good on the field,” said Rybak.

All three came away with multiple highlights to be proud of from the tournament. For Campbell, it was a chance to show off his arm talent with an out thrown from left field on a base runner gambling on a charge for third base. For Butler, it was his consistent production on the mound, allowing just a handful of hits in the games he featured in, including a role in wins over Nevada and Kentucky. Rybak also feels happy with his pitching performance, efficiently delivering strikes and sending batters back to the dugout in the three games he played.

The team’s tournament run ultimately ended at the hands of Georgia’s squad, but all three athletes felt they came out and impressed those in attendance against their top-tier opponents. While they continue playing baseball outside of high school with their respective travel teams, they’ve already managed to jolt up a great deal of excitement for fans of the high school team, as head coach Duane Partusch and the Indians received another glimpse at the next crop of potential Powhatan stars.