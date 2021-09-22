Powhatan strives to bridge the ‘digital divide’

Spanberger also lauded the supervisors’ choice to use American Rescue Plan funds for this project, which is “exactly what we had in mind when we decided to invest in our nation’s economic recovery and turning the page with COVID.”

While serving on Virginia’s Advisory Council, Hashmi said the members have heard from so many educators, parents, small business owners, and local government officials about the urgent need for broadband access, most especially in rural communities.

“Too many Virginians have had to find their way to parking lots, public libraries, or fast food restaurants simply to access the internet in order to complete homework assignments, communicate, or reach access to critical resources, especially during this pandemic,” Hashmi said. “This is absolutely unacceptable in the 21st Century in America, and I thank Dominion resources and Firefly and the work of our county supervisors and school board officials for helping to ensure that effective broadband access will be the reality now for all of our county residents.”