Powhatan student-athletes Holt, Hill and Woodel taking athletic, academic careers to next level

“The coaches are very no-nonsense, which is very much what I like; they’re straight to business,” Holt said. “They care very much about the academics as opposed to the sport/the athletics over the academics, which is what you want in a college. They’re there to help you succeed, not necessarily to make their team better. They put you first, and not the program.”

Holt was the first Powhatan County athlete to compete in a varsity contest since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. That was in early January, when he pinned his 220-pound weight class opponent in 16 seconds to open Powhatan’s wrestling season. While an injury later in the stretch kept him from finishing out his final high school campaign on the mat as a competitor, Holt stayed with the team throughout the season and could be seen helping his wrestling team by livestreaming and commentating on his teammates’ matches.

Holt returned to competitive action on the gridiron in March and helped his Powhatan football team achieve a winning season of 4-2. Holt’s highlights included but were not limited to: scoring 10 of Powhatan’s 16 points in its season-opening win over L.C. Bird with a six-yard touchdown catch, a PAT and a 22-yard field goal in the rain; making a 30-yard field goal plus two PATs against Manchester; and landing all five of his PAT kicks in the Indians’ 43-42 triple-overtime triumph over Clover Hill.