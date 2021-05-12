Powhatan student-athletes Holt, Hill and Woodel taking athletic, academic careers to next level

POWHATAN – Powhatan High School’s celebration of its college-bound student-athletes from the Class of 2021 continued with Wednesday’s signing ceremony for Linwood Hill, Micah Holt and Connor Woodel. Hill will wrestle for Patrick Henry Community College, Holt will both wrestle and play football for Averett University and Woodel will play baseball for Richard Bland College.
Linwood Hill
Across the past two years, Hill has been a leader on Powhatan’s wrestling team both on and off the mat. When he wasn’t competing, he could be seen encouraging and motivating his teammates during their matches.
“Nothing’s going to change,” Hill said. “I’m just going to be the same me – the same wrestler.”
Hill also followed an uncommon high school wrestling path by moving down weight classes as he got older as opposed to going up. He dropped from 220 pounds his sophomore year to 195 pounds as a junior and then to 170 as a senior.
It paid off.
Not only did Hill contribute to Powhatan’s wrestling team going undefeated (15-0) in the regular season, but he had a phenomenal rebound in the postseason. He rallied out of the consolation bracket in regionals to win second place and advance to states; from there, he became Powhatan wrestling’s highest finisher this year when he took second for his first high school state podium.
Hill praised Powhatan’s wrestling coaches including head coach Jonathan Tanaka, and he pointed out that coach Zach Olson made it about fixing the little things more than adding new things before they fixed the little things.
“He catered to what you needed to fix,” Hill said. “That’s what helped me for college.”
Hill feels that Patrick Henry, located in Martinsville, is the best fit for him right now. He also complimented the Patriots’ head wrestling coach, Justin Smith.
“I’ve seen him at Big Blue, we’ve met him at tournaments, he’s an area coach…he knows what he’s doing,” Hill said of Smith, who previously coached at Franklin County High School.
He added of Smith: “I like a coach that can laugh. That’s a big thing with me; I joke a lot, so I like a coach that can laugh.”
Hill is looking to compete in either the 165-pound or 174-pound weight class. He’s focused on getting into the gym more as he prepares for the collegiate level.
“After I get in the gym more, I feel like college is going to be really fun.”
Hill added: “I just want to be in the lineup. I just want to fit into the team. I want to be a team player next year.”
Micah Holt
Holt was choosing between Averett and Liberty University. To Holt, Liberty had the big-school feel and a lot of options, but when he went down to Danville, the family atmosphere at Averett – the small-town feel, the fact that the coaches, the teachers and some of the deans of the school’s different programs took time out of the day to meet with him – made an impression on him.
“It was just a great, small-town feel,” Holt said. “I’m really looking forward to playing football, wrestling and eventually getting my masters there.”
Holt, who played at tight end and was also Powhatan football’s kicker his senior year, is going for both positions on Averett’s football team. On the wrestling side, he will most likely compete as a heavyweight.
Holt is the first Powhatan High School student-athlete since Lindsey Fanz (cross country, track and field at Louisville) to compete in two collegiate sports.
“It presents a lot of different challenges, but I’m definitely looking forward to it,” Holt said. “Sports have always allowed me to focus on my academics as well, and so kind of having that dynamic kind of allows me to have that security and kind of knowing that I’ll be able to tackle my schoolwork as well as the athletic part of it.”
When it comes to his future teammates, he’s heard that it’s a very tight-knit group, and he praised the coaches’ style.
“The coaches are very no-nonsense, which is very much what I like; they’re straight to business,” Holt said. “They care very much about the academics as opposed to the sport/the athletics over the academics, which is what you want in a college. They’re there to help you succeed, not necessarily to make their team better. They put you first, and not the program.”
Holt was the first Powhatan County athlete to compete in a varsity contest since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. That was in early January, when he pinned his 220-pound weight class opponent in 16 seconds to open Powhatan’s wrestling season. While an injury later in the stretch kept him from finishing out his final high school campaign on the mat as a competitor, Holt stayed with the team throughout the season and could be seen helping his wrestling team by livestreaming and commentating on his teammates’ matches.
Holt returned to competitive action on the gridiron in March and helped his Powhatan football team achieve a winning season of 4-2. Holt’s highlights included but were not limited to: scoring 10 of Powhatan’s 16 points in its season-opening win over L.C. Bird with a six-yard touchdown catch, a PAT and a 22-yard field goal in the rain; making a 30-yard field goal plus two PATs against Manchester; and landing all five of his PAT kicks in the Indians’ 43-42 triple-overtime triumph over Clover Hill.
Holt didn’t start varsity until his junior year – he said he wanted to get a little more playing time at the JV level before going up – and while he earned accolades towards the end of his junior year, his senior year, he said, helped solidify a lot of what he knew.
“I got to spend time with my teammates…build that camaraderie and that confidence that is needed for an athlete,” Holt said.
He praised all of his coaches in both of Powhatan’s football and wrestling programs for helping him so much, and for really preparing him for this moment.
“It’s a definitely a big step, and I’m very much looking forward to it,” Holt said of competing collegiately, “and I could not have done it without them.”
Holt is a very religious person, and Danville, according to Forbes.com, is called the “City of Churches” due to having more churches per square mile than any other city in Virginia.
“It’s a very, very unique place,” Holt said, “and I’m very much looking forward to going down there.”
He said he believes he is there not only to perform well athletically and academically, but to “be a light down in Danville.”
“I believe God has a plan for me down there to share His word,” Holt said. “He’s given me these gifts and abilities to share that.”
Connor Woodel
After Richard Bland College’s coach John Fletcher reached out to him, Woodel took a visit to the South Prince George-area school, liked it there and made his decision to attend the two-year junior college.
“It’s more of like a smaller college,” Woodel said. "I think it’ll be an easier transition into it, and then once I transfer out, wherever I go to, I think I’ll be ready for it.”
In his sophomore season on Powhatan’s varsity baseball team, Woodel contributed to a 12-7 season and an appearance in the regional quarterfinals in 2019.
In his Senior Night game a week prior to the signing ceremony, Woodel sparked a 5-3-1 double play with an agile pickup of a bunt and also fielded two flyouts in foul territory – including one he ran down near the fence – to help Powhatan fend off Clover Hill 3-2.
In addition to delivering lockdown defense, Woodel has been a reliable hitter throughout his career. In an early-season 16-5 rout of L.C. Bird, Woodel hit a double, had 2 RBI and scored twice.
“We’ve got some great coaches…you just learn a lot of things from these coaches; they have so much experience,” Woodel said. “I’ve learned everything I’ve ever learned from here and them.”
Woodel is projected to play at third base for the Statesmen. Woodel said he’s looking to improve his arm speed, his approach to the plate and his IQ of the game.
Woodel praised his future head coach Fletcher as “a great guy” and pointed to his experience.