Powhatan supervisors agree to compress budget schedule

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors delved back into the fiscal year 2022 budget last week and came to the understanding that their timeline for adopting it this year will be accelerated.
The board met on Friday, Feb. 19 for its second workshop focused solely on the budget and the capital improvement plan (CIP), both of which have been expanded to have a 10-year scope. This is a departure from previous years, which had a one-year budget and a five-year CIP.
Once again, the workshop, which lasted about four hours, covered a wide variety of topics dealing with both the budgeting process and the budget itself. Some of the key topics during the meeting included discussing possible new positions, having good year-end projections for the county and school system, and school funding.
Budget timeline
The topic that dominated the first part of the meeting and will heavily impact all other aspects of the budget process is an agreement between the four current board members to accelerate the budget schedule. Although no formal vote was taken, they were in agreement and gave county administrator Ned Smither the direction to move forward in his planning using a compressed budget timeline.
The main driver behind this decision is a move recommended by Smither to shift the county away from having a real estate tax rate that is effective for the fiscal year (FY) and return it to a calendar year. This would be a change back to how the county operated prior to changing to the current model. In recent years, when the board adopted a tax rate in the spring or early summer, the rate would be effective for the November tax bill of the current year and the June tax bill of the following year.
Powhatan is one of only five localities in the state that use this model, Smither said. He and staff members explained how the current system can be confusing for residents and businesses and how they hoped switching to having the tax rate effective in the year it is adopted would alleviate some of those problems.
But at his suggestion, the supervisors agreed to have the rate they hope to adopt in March become effective with the June 2021 tax bills and continued with the November 2021 tax bills.
The board spent a good chunk of time discussing this decision with staff before agreeing to move forward with it. One of the main points that had some board members hesitating to do this was Smither’s recommendation that, in addition to adopting the tax rate earlier, the accelerated scheduled would work best if the supervisors also adopted the FY 2022 budget and CIP early as well, possibly at their April 26 meeting. This would allow the county to have its budget plan in place in time for the June 2021 real estate taxes to be mailed to residents.
The board struggled at first to grasp the benefits and logistics of switching the real estate taxes to a calendar year, especially in relation to passing the budget earlier. In 2020, the board waited as long as allowed under the Code of Virginia to adopt the budget, which was at the end of June. Waiting that long allowed the supervisors to gather as much information as possible amid the uncertainty of the pandemic before passing a very fiscally conservative budget.
But discussion about the topic of compressing the budget schedule started to become more favorable with the explanations by staff members of how switching would benefit both the county and taxpayers.
Treasurer Faye Barton, who spoke via the Zoom link, pointed out that having the tax rates on a fiscal year instead of a calendar year has created many problems for the county and its citizens.
“It has created a nightmare for the real estate attorneys. It really has created a nightmare for the taxpayers who go to look up their taxes to see what they’ve paid and they get confused because half of it’s on one year and half of it is for another year,” Barton said. “It has just created a lot of confusion. There is not a title search person that will verify anything for a sale of a home without calling us and making sure they’ve got it exactly right because there are very few localities that do this.”
With the board verbally agreeing to compress the budget schedule, Smither’s recommended timeline includes the following 6:30 p.m. board of supervisors meetings at the Village Building: March 1, Smither will present his official recommended budget; March 16, supervisors/school board joint meeting (at Pocahontas Landmark Center); March 22, adopt personal property and real estate tax rates; March 29, budget workshop – decide what budget to advertise; April 19, budget workshop with public hearing on budget and fee schedule, and April 26, regular meeting, adopt the FY 2022 budget, CIP, and fee schedule.
Tax rate
While tax rate discussions are still in the early stages, all four board members seem inclined to lower the tax rate from its current 85 cents. If they decide to do this, the board is faced with two choices: lowering the tax rate immediately to the rate they see as the end goal of their current term in office or lower the rate more gradually over a few budget cycles.
In the coming weeks, Smither is expected to meet with board members individually to help them play with numbers so they can prioritize their spending goals. They are tasked with figuring out what they want the tax rate to be and make sure it will bring in enough revenue to cover the positions and projects that are most needed over the next 10 years.
The board is tasked with prioritizing the projects on the 10-year and deciding if the county needs all of the projects, which total roughly $69 million. However, while the topic of the CIP was included as a large consideration for the board, they didn’t delve back into the minutiae during this workshop.
The board has also been asked to consider new staffing recommendations that would add 42 positions equating to 41.25 full time equivalents over the next decade. Under Smither’s current recommendation, 20 of those positions would be added in FY 2022, which has given the board major “sticker shock.”
The board spent some time during the workshop going through some of the staffing list to discuss which ones are necessary, which ones can wait, and which aren’t needed at all. The makeup of a proposed assessment office was discussed at length, as was Smither’s suggestion of creating a permit center to help the flow of work in the planning and zoning office to reduce the backlog.
The supervisors talked about the needs for the voter registrar’s office, especially in light of how overworked staff was during the presidential election, and the positions in social services that will help with work load and address compliance issues.
The supervisors also talked about the lack of positions being added to the parks and recreation department in the 10-year plan. Phase 3 of Fighting Creek Park, which is one of the CIP projects, is a significant cost to the county with a $6.1 million price tag. But the bulk of the CIP projects address facilities needs without adding programming for residents, which is a void they said needs to be better filled.
During the various discussions on the different departments’ requests, each supervisor asked questions that highlighted the need for one or more of the positions.
Bill Cox, who represents District 4, has already flatly said he will not vote to approve a budget that adds so many new positions in one year because Powhatan County can’t afford it. He argued that the supervisors may have excellent reasons to justify all of the positions and even the CIP projects, but that doesn’t make actually funding them all feasible.
“I am sorry I won’t support that; I don’t think the money is there. In order to stair step down our tax rate, we can’t have this amount of employee increase – we just can’t. So, we have to make some choices,” he said.
School funding
School funding became the topic of discussion at various times throughout the workshop and from several different angles.
The first major mention came from Cox’s renewed request to have the schools supply a budget projection for how spending is going in FY 2021 and how much money they think they will have left or possibly need at the end of the fiscal year, June 30. Cox said he wanted the data in advance of the fourth quarter allocation to the school division’s local funds to see if money should be held back or added.
In particular, Cox said he is not interested in simply funding the school division’s capital maintenance reserve fund. Per an agreement between the two boards, any funds the schools have left over at the end of the fiscal year are moved to the capital maintenance reserve fund to help pay for capital projects.
The board talked at length about wanting a more formalized transfer policy for sending the school division its portion of local funds. In particular they wondered what percentage of the school board’s budget is built using local funds.
During the discussion on staffing, the addition of two school resource officers drew attention to how much the school division contributes to the funding of those deputies. The board appeared to agree they would like to visit the topic of the division’s contribution moving forward.
Smither said he was scheduled to talk to school staff on Monday, Feb. 22 and would be asking for more information then to share with the supervisors.
Pocahontas Landmark Center
The one CIP project that drew the most discussion was the continued indecision on what to do with the unused portions of the Pocahontas Landmark Center. The board received new figures last week with options for either replacing the building’s roof or doing a full renovation.
Deciding what to do with the vacant parts of the building has been an issue with both boards for several years, complicated by ownership of the building, acceptable business opportunities since it is situated right next to an elementary school, and parking concerns, among other things.
This week’s discussion on the topic took on an extra dimension as the possibility of replacing the roof and holding the space for possible use by the county several years down the line was proposed. This sparked discussion on how much available space the county currently owns in the Village Building, Administration Building, and Skaggs Road Building that could handle future growth. Given the available square footage, it is unlikely the center would be needed for additional space.
It also saw Smither talking about some of the department moves he wants to consider within the county’s current spaces to group certain employees together and expand the available space of other departments. He has not made any formal presentations on these ideas yet.
Knowing the building likely wouldn’t be needed for county use turns the attention back to whether there are potential businesses that may be interested in locating operations there, which would bring in rental income but likely not nearly enough to quickly reimburse the $1.86 million it would take to renovate the building to make it usable.
Mike Byerly, District 3, said he supported renovating the space and attracting possible businesses that may be interested in it. While he can’t guarantee that the expenditure would be justified, he argued that building something new there after a demolition would be even more costly.
David Williams, District 1, said he would love to see the space used but he also sees the limitations in that proposal. He wants the county to avoid making a costly mistake and said the value of the property is in the land, not the building.
The board allowed Smither to investigate a little further on future possibilities but Cox said he wants a deadline on the matter.
