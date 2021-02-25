Powhatan supervisors agree to compress budget schedule

The board spent some time during the workshop going through some of the staffing list to discuss which ones are necessary, which ones can wait, and which aren’t needed at all. The makeup of a proposed assessment office was discussed at length, as was Smither’s suggestion of creating a permit center to help the flow of work in the planning and zoning office to reduce the backlog.

The supervisors talked about the needs for the voter registrar’s office, especially in light of how overworked staff was during the presidential election, and the positions in social services that will help with work load and address compliance issues.

The supervisors also talked about the lack of positions being added to the parks and recreation department in the 10-year plan. Phase 3 of Fighting Creek Park, which is one of the CIP projects, is a significant cost to the county with a $6.1 million price tag. But the bulk of the CIP projects address facilities needs without adding programming for residents, which is a void they said needs to be better filled.

During the various discussions on the different departments’ requests, each supervisor asked questions that highlighted the need for one or more of the positions.