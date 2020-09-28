Powhatan supervisors approve broadband projects

At the same meeting, the board voted 4-0 in favor of approving $30,000 in county funds that, when added to $130,000 in additional CARES Act funding, will pay for the expansion of the county’s fiber network footprint to provide new public Wi-Fi coverage areas at Fire Company 1 and Fighting Creek Park, which is an active location. The project will also improve public safety communications by making the county network available at that facility.

The need to provide broadband services has grown exponentially since March 2020 as families need the internet for essential tasks such as home-based education, work, and telemedicine, Smither said.

The county chose four underserved areas that were near areas that have been connected and can hopefully be served within the four-month window Powhatan has to use the CARES Act funds or return them, Smither said.

In total, the mapped out area the county selected could serve 283 homes, Smither said. This area includes 143 students who could be impacted, and about 26 percent of them have special needs.