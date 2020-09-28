Powhatan supervisors approve broadband projects

POWHATAN – Powhatan County is getting into the business of broadband – at least for the next few months.
The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors recently authorized county administrator Ned Smither to execute a contract with Hosted Backbone LLC for broadband installation in four population dense parts of the county that are currently underserved with internet services.
The board voted 3-1 to approve this motion at the end of its Sept. 10 meeting. Bill Cox, District 4, voted against it, and Larry Nordvig, District 2, was not at the meeting.
Cox, the only board member to comment, said he has no problem authorizing CARES Act funds for broadband, but he does have “serious concerns about the individual company that we are executing the contract with, so this is not something I am going to be able to support.”
The agreement, which was subsequently signed on Sept. 12, authorizes the company to lay fiber in certain small areas of Districts 2, 3, and 5 with concentrated areas of homes, Smither said.
CARES Act funds, which are federal emergency relief funds with numerous restrictions on how they can be spent, must be used by Dec. 30, 2020, to pay expenses directly related to the coronavirus crisis or returned.
The county has received $5.17 million in CARES Act funds to be used in its efforts related to COVID-19, Smither said. At meetings in the last few weeks, the supervisors have discussed using a portion of the money that has not already been assigned to another purpose for targeted broadband projects. Under the current agreement, as much as $642,000 of that CARES Act allocation may be used for the broadband project.
At the same meeting, the board voted 4-0 in favor of approving $30,000 in county funds that, when added to $130,000 in additional CARES Act funding, will pay for the expansion of the county’s fiber network footprint to provide new public Wi-Fi coverage areas at Fire Company 1 and Fighting Creek Park, which is an active location. The project will also improve public safety communications by making the county network available at that facility.
Hosted Backbone
The need to provide broadband services has grown exponentially since March 2020 as families need the internet for essential tasks such as home-based education, work, and telemedicine, Smither said.
The county chose four underserved areas that were near areas that have been connected and can hopefully be served within the four-month window Powhatan has to use the CARES Act funds or return them, Smither said.
In total, the mapped out area the county selected could serve 283 homes, Smither said. This area includes 143 students who could be impacted, and about 26 percent of them have special needs.
“We wanted to try to get as many families as we could with broadband services but these particular clusters of homes were the only ones we could really take on in this timeframe. Obviously we can’t run to every house in the county, although we would love to. But we can knock out 283 homes in a four-month period,” he said. “It is geared toward what we can do now to help as many people as we could, and that is what we could handle with this timeframe.”
Phase I of the project, which is estimated at $504,000, will serve homes in the Pilkington area in District 2 and the area near State Farm in District 3. Phase II, if it is necessary, would cost $138,000 and serve Walnut Creek and the Paddock in District 5.
Smither pointed out the county is still working with Firefly Fiber Broadband to seek a rural broadband grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Reconnect Program. If awarded, that would impact parts of District 4 and 5. The county will likely not need to authorize Phase II of the contract if it receives the USDA grant, he said.
The CARES Act funds will pay to bring the fiber to the chosen neighborhoods, while Hosted Backbone will cover the cost of the first 1,000 feet of customers’ driveways, Smither said. For homes more than 1,000 feet from the road, the company has set connection fees for different distances homeowners can pay to make up the difference.
“We thought that was a nice win because we have seen some very expensive numbers for our citizens just for connecting. The first 1,000 feet will be taken care of by the contractor,” Smither said.
Hosted Backbone will install fiber in those areas and ultimately own the infrastructure, but its subsidiary, Port 80, will be the internet service provider that will actually be working with residential customers, said Evan Weiner, Port 80 managing member.
Hosted Backbone has been doing fiber optics for six and a half years, and Port 80 started doing residential work in April 2019 in Goochland County and has been growing ever since, Weiner said.
He said he anticipates beginning construction in District 3 in the next week and in District 2 shortly after that.
“We hope to be serving customers in District 3 by Halloween and District 2 shortly thereafter,” he said.
The chosen areas were ones the company was already looking at and had seen high interest based on conversations with residents, Weiner said. The high number of students that could potentially be impacted was a factor in the project. Another factor was the company’s ability to complete the project within the allotted time before CARES Act funding is no longer available, he added.
Weiner said that the accelerated timeline is possible because of good partnerships with the county, the Virginia Department of Transportation, and other agencies.
Because of the accelerated timeline, people in the affected areas who are interested in being served by Port 80 can reach out now to see if their address is on the list of those that will be connected, he said.
Port 80 has three internet packages: 100 MB is $79.99 a month; 500 MB is $139.99 a month, and 1 GB is $169.99 a month. Weiner said these speeds are symmetrical, so they are the same for uploads and download speeds.
Residents may contact the company at 804-800-7678 or visit www.port80.us.
Laura McFarland may be reached at Lmcfarland@powhatantoday.com.