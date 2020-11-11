Powhatan supervisors approve fee schedule for use of parks and rec gym

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors recently adopted a fee schedule for use of the newly renovated Pocahontas Landmark Center gymnasium.
During the board’s meeting on Monday, Oct. 26, the supervisors unanimously adopted the fee schedule, which will dictate how much athletic groups, county groups, and the public pay to use the space. The gym is the newest addition to the parks and recreation department’s offerings.
The decision to accept the fee schedule with a few small changes came after a lengthy discussion by the board, spurred by objections from a large group of residents who previously used the space for pickleball. They took issue with being charged to use the space, saying their group is largely seniors on fixed incomes who already pay taxes.
The group used the space when it was owned by Powhatan County Public Schools. The county has entered a long-term lease with the school division for the gym and band room. The county completed approximately $300,000 of renovations in October to make the space usable for parks and recreation’s purposes.
Under the proposed free schedule, during regular business hours, the county would charge $25 an hour for use of the facilities for any Powhatan affiliated groups or leagues and $50 an hour for independent groups, leagues or organizations. During non-business hours, affiliated groups would have been charged $50 an hour and independent groups would pay $100.
Mary Anne Woodel, recreation coordinator, said the fees help offset the cost of the utilities needed to use the space – costs that are only being incurred because it is in use. She researched what other localities charge for their facilities before suggesting the fees but pointed out many of those counties have large staffs, which Powhatan does not have. She added if a group was using an outdoors facility, they wouldn’t pay a fee because there wouldn’t be utilities involved.
Woodel said her fear is that without charging fees, her very limited budget would likely see a deficit, which might already happen with the fees.
She pointed out that there is high interest in the space from the pickleball players as well as volleyball and basketball groups, so it is going to be a positive addition to county offerings for residents.
At the end of a lengthy discussion, supervisor Larry Nordvig, who represents District 2, proposed accepting the fee schedule but reducing prices for Powhatan groups slightly to help reduce the burden on them.
The board ultimately voted unanimously to adopt the business hour rate for affiliated groups at $20 an hour (a $5 reduction) and the non-business hour rate at $40 per hour (a $10 reduction).
Other business handled at the meeting included:
* The board unanimously adopted a resolution requesting expansion of the Richmond Regional Transportation Planning Organization (RRTPO) boundary to encompass all of Powhatan County.
At its meeting on Nov. 10, which happened after press time, the RRTPO Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) was scheduled to consider whether the RRTPO boundary should be expanded to align with the boundary of the Richmond Regional Planning District Commission (PlanRVA) and Central Virginia Transportation Authority (CVTA). While all of Powhatan County is located within the service area of PlanRVA and the CVTA (other regional entities involved in regional planning), the boundary of the RRTPO only encompasses eastern portions of the county, limiting access to state and federal transportation funding.
* The board unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing the issuance up to $15.9 million of Powhatan County’s General Obligation Refunding Bond, Series 2020. County administrator Ned Smither pointed out the board successfully refinanced this bond in 2019, but since then, the rates have dropped even lower. By refinancing, the county stands to realize a savings of $905,000 over the next 12 years.
* The board heard a presentation from Paula Pando, president of Reynolds Community College, about the way the school has strived in 2020 to meet the needs of students during a pandemic. In a two-week period this spring, over 900 in-person class sections flipped to remote setting. And from there, the weeks have been filled with training and innovating to find ways to best serve their students. This included reevaluating course offerings, such as a new culinary center that was slated to open in Church Hill, and the hospitality industry, which have seen major economic downturns.
Talking about the community college’s impact on the local level, Pando said the school had 131 students from Powhatan during the 2019-2020 school year. The average age was 22, and 33 percent of the students were from an underrepresented population.
Residents earned 27 degrees and certificates that were awarded during a virtual commencement on June 13. Working with Powhatan High School’s Advanced College Academy, 60 students have graduated with an associate’s degree from Reynolds and another 89 are currently enrolled in the program.
The school awarded $6,718 in scholarships to five Powhatan residents, she said. Additionally, $7,800 in aid was awarded to 14 Powhatan residents.
