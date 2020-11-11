Powhatan supervisors approve fee schedule for use of parks and rec gym

Mary Anne Woodel, recreation coordinator, said the fees help offset the cost of the utilities needed to use the space – costs that are only being incurred because it is in use. She researched what other localities charge for their facilities before suggesting the fees but pointed out many of those counties have large staffs, which Powhatan does not have. She added if a group was using an outdoors facility, they wouldn’t pay a fee because there wouldn’t be utilities involved.

Woodel said her fear is that without charging fees, her very limited budget would likely see a deficit, which might already happen with the fees.

She pointed out that there is high interest in the space from the pickleball players as well as volleyball and basketball groups, so it is going to be a positive addition to county offerings for residents.

At the end of a lengthy discussion, supervisor Larry Nordvig, who represents District 2, proposed accepting the fee schedule but reducing prices for Powhatan groups slightly to help reduce the burden on them.

The board ultimately voted unanimously to adopt the business hour rate for affiliated groups at $20 an hour (a $5 reduction) and the non-business hour rate at $40 per hour (a $10 reduction).

Other business handled at the meeting included: