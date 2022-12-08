Powhatan supervisors approve wood, stump recycling business

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors approved a conditional use permit (CUP) last week for a wood and stump recycling business off Genito Road that received some pushback from local residents.

During the supervisors’ meeting on Monday, Nov. 28, the board voted in a 3-2 vote to approve the CUP for Soil Solutions LLC to create a business where contractors can drop off plant material and pick up wood chips and topsoil. The applicant will also be creating woodchips on-site for direct distribution.

The 63.62-acre property is located at 2040 Genito Road. The subject property is the former N.B Goodwyn Lumber Site.

Chairman Mike Byerly, who represents District 3; Steve McClung, District 2; and Karin Carmack, District 5, voted to approve the CUP while David Williams, District 1, and Bill Cox, District 4, voted against.

One factor in the case was a rail line that bisects the rear of the property. The rail area features a spur that comes off into the property that was once used to help ship wood products out on the rail line. Applicant Tim Kinney said he has secured access with Norfolk Southern to utilize the existing railway and spur with some repair needed for it to be functional. He is looking into rail as the primary distribution method for exporting wood chips but is yet to find a viable distribution center off the rail line.

Until Kinney is able to find a destination point for the chips to be delivered the primary way tree materials will come into the site and chips will leave the site is by truck, according to the board packet. The applicant plans to average 35 trips per day on average and during busy period, operate a maximum of 50-100 trips per day.

During a public hearing held on the CUP case, six local residents spoke against the project, with comments most centered around concerns about loud noise from machinery affecting the neighbors and additional traffic from Chesterfield County making the already busy road more dangerous. Business operation hours have to be between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Other issues raised by the speakers included not wanting the quiet, rural life they chose ruined by machinery noise and noise from any rail cars; worries about more large work trucks on a road where people drive too fast; and the project being OK but the location being wrong.

The board members who supported the CUP application pointed to the berm Kinney is required to have to help noise reduction and the wooded area around the operation that will also help reduce noise; an existing wide commercial entrance; and VDOT acceptance of the traffic it will add to the road.

Board opposition, which only Cox expressed reasons for, centered around noise concerns, likening it to not allowing amplified music; saying it would be more appropriate along Route 60 instead of a rural area like this with residences all around; and the desire to be good neighbors.

Other business handled at the meeting included:

* Carmack made a motion to ask the board of supervisors to write a letter to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality asking it to deny any request for a variance for permitting requirements from Green Ridge Recycling and Disposal Facility.

The variance request would be in response to a DEQ notification that the proposed landfill in Cumberland County near the Powhatan County line would impact perennial stream resources located within the area of proposed disposal units. “It appears that these streams within the disposal area are fed by springs or groundwater seeps,” read a letter from the DEQ to Green Ridge president Jerry Cifor on Oct. 25, 2022.

Cox said he is sympathetic toward any pushback against the landfill but had no information on what Carmack was proposing. Williams agreed. The board members agreed to get more information and review the topic of a letter at their December meeting.

* The board had a discussion about the eastern convenience center, specifically regarding a proposed project allowed under Virginia’s Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act of 2002 (PPEA) that has been under negotiations for a while and whether they need to consider an alternative plan if it doesn’t come to fruition.

The county owns a 19.7-acre property along Route 60 just to the east of South Creek One that it purchased for the purpose of a second convenience center. However, there were issues with the land regarding its suitability for the kind of convenience center with growth potential along with the placement of the future Carter Gallier Boulevard expansion.

Interim county administrator Bret Schardein said the county received an applicant to its request for proposal (RFP) for a public-private partnership that would involve both a convenience center, the road extension and some economic development opportunities. The county is expected to receive a full detailed proposal with costs in January 2023, which the board can either accept, deny or negotiate terms. Schardein said engineering has been holding the project up mostly.

Unhappy with the continued delay, Byerly proposed seeking an RFP to just build a convenience center. He wanted a backup in case the PPEA project is not the direction the board wants to go and repeatedly advocated for the backup plan. After discussion about that idea versus waiting to see the results of the long work process of the PPEA that has already been undertaken, the board decided staff would look at the issue and come back at the December meeting with a proposal for a Plan B.

* The board voted unanimously to amend the county’ fiscal year (FY) 2023 operating budget by budgeting and appropriating $3,344,453 for Powhatan County Public Schools.

The schools have received additional state funds in the amount of $425,440 from the Virginia Department of Education. The schools plan is to use these to offset the unanticipated increase in fuel and instructional supply costs.

During the FY2023 budget process the board of supervisors was made aware of potential school construction funds, according to board documents. These funds were not budgeted at the time as the amount was not yet approved. The amount of school construction funds the school system will receive is $1,794,013. Schools have various capital project needs they would like to use these funds for.

The division also included an HVAC project in the FY2023 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for total of $750,000, where the county would match 50%. The grant fund was $375,000 and school capital maintenance reserve would be used for the match. The schools were actually awarded a full $750,000, but the county would need to match $750,000. This would make the total project of $1,500,000. The additional match is $375,000 from School Capital Maintenance Reserve.

* The board had a lengthy discussion about the Powhatan Department of Social Services mostly revolving around the lack of a program specifically to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. This discussion was spearheaded by Williams, who questioned why Powhatan does not have a designated program and is relying on GoochlandCares to help Powhatan residents despite there not being a cooperative agreement between the county and the nonprofit.

Williams talked at length about the history of how those services changed in Powhatan through the years, including talking about how staffing changes and priority shifts within the department altered the resources and staff dedicated to domestic violence and sexual assault cases.

Williams talked about wanting reports from social services about its services, especially since the board of supervisors’ made the social services board an advisory board that answers to the supervisors. There was also talk about staffing levels and the division of labor in the social services with regard to these services.