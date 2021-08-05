Powhatan supervisors deny rezoning application of existing wrecker business

Carmack argued for approving the applications, saying Sumrell was never notified in writing that he was in violation by operating for several years without a license and that, as a nearby neighbor, she has seen minimal impact on the area from his business, and none of the neighbors object to it.

The board still voted 3-2 to deny the rezoning and the CUP applications.

Other business handled at the meeting included:

* Firefly Broadband update – Firefly Broadband President and CEO Gary Wood gave a brief presentation about efforts his company is making to increase broadband coverage in Powhatan County. Wood said he will be returning in August to ask the supervisors to commit to the estimated $10 million broadband project (the county would be asked to contribute roughly $2.8 million). If the county is willing to help out, Wood said the three-year project may be able to start as early as this year, which would mean finishing early as well. Firefly is also seeking $2.3 million in Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) funding.