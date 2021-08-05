Powhatan supervisors deny rezoning application of existing wrecker business

POWHATAN – The Powhatan County Board of Supervisors was split in a decision last week to deny the rezoning and conditional use permit applications of a wrecker service that has been operating in Powhatan for about six years.
During the board’s meeting on Monday, July 26, the supervisors reviewed applications submitted by James Sumrell III, who operates a wrecker business in the 4000 block of Maidens Road. Sumrell applied to rezone his 4.665-acre property from General Commercial to Crossroads and also applied for a conditional use permit (CUP) to permit an automotive wrecker service in the crossroads zoning district.
The board denied both applications in a 3-2 vote. David Williams, who represents District 1; Tom Berry, District 2, and Bill Cox, District 4, voted against the two applications. Chairwoman Karin Carmack, District 5, and Mike Byerly, District 3, voted for them.
Alyson Oliver, planner II, said Sumrell applied for a business license from the county a few years ago and was denied because it was not a permitted use in the General Commercial zoning district. He was told he could come back when he was ready to seek a rezoning, which he did.
Questions were raised by board members about why a more intense use was being proposed in a transition district and briefly about his request for a waiver since the entrance to his business does not meet access management standards.
Carmack argued for approving the applications, saying Sumrell was never notified in writing that he was in violation by operating for several years without a license and that, as a nearby neighbor, she has seen minimal impact on the area from his business, and none of the neighbors object to it.
The board still voted 3-2 to deny the rezoning and the CUP applications.
Other business handled at the meeting included:
* Firefly Broadband update – Firefly Broadband President and CEO Gary Wood gave a brief presentation about efforts his company is making to increase broadband coverage in Powhatan County. Wood said he will be returning in August to ask the supervisors to commit to the estimated $10 million broadband project (the county would be asked to contribute roughly $2.8 million). If the county is willing to help out, Wood said the three-year project may be able to start as early as this year, which would mean finishing early as well. Firefly is also seeking $2.3 million in Virginia Telecommunications Initiative (VATI) funding.
* The board unanimously approved a request to rezone 7.89 acres in the 1700 block of Anderson Highway to Light Industrial with proffered conditions. Timbercreek Building and Design LLC proposed the project, which would involve office and warehouse space (approximately 22,800 square feet) facing the highway and a self-service storage facility (approximately 22,500 square feet) behind it. For comparison, staff pointed out in the report that Goodwill’s retail building is 15,620 square feet. Timbercreek’s property will have a single entrance from Anderson Highway and will have to adhere to the county’s development standards.
* The board unanimously approved an application by Goodwyn LLC to rezone parcels totaling 15.41 acres located northeast of the intersection of Anderson Highway and Skaggs Road from Commerce Center to Agricultural-10. The applicant plans to market the property for single-family residential use, which is not permitted within the Commerce Center zoning district. The applicant cited topography that makes it unattractive for commercial development, including two intermittent streams and 27.7% of the land being covered in steep slopes. Most of the board discussion centered around the need for a new driveway on Anderson Highway, which was unavoidable since the land does not directly touch any other roads.
* The board unanimously approved a CUP application from Alexcia Yellis to allow a detached accessory dwelling unit on a property in 2000 block of Walnut Tree Court in western Powhatan. The applicant plans to construct a 704-square-foot dwelling on the subject property. The board approved the CUP but not the applicants request to add a second driveway for the new dwelling.
* After a closed session, the board of supervisors came out and voted unanimously on two salary increases. County administrator Ned Smither’s salary was increased by 5%, or $8,250, to a new salary of $173,250.
County attorney Tom Lacheney’s annual contract salary was increased by $14,000 to $134,000. He said this was his first increase since he began his contract with the county in 2013.
* The board unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included a resolution to amend the fiscal year (FY) 2021 Operating Budget to appropriate $30,000 for the Administration Building Painting and $47,000 for easement and plant clearing; approving a memorandum of understanding between Powhatan County and the Central Virginia Transportation Authority regarding distribution and use of funds, and received a document showing the treasurer’s accountability fund.