Powhatan supervisors find common ground on compensation and classification problem

POWHATAN – A contentious discussion that has spanned several meetings and caused deep tension among the Powhatan County Board of Supervisors took a proactive step forward last week as members came into total agreement on one thing – there is an issue with the county government’s classification and compensation system that needs to be addressed.

While the issue of the cause of the problems with how the county is following or not following its employee classification and compensation plan was never fully settled – at least not to two supervisors’ likely satisfaction – the actions the board took at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 22 did unite the members on a possible path forward on what they all now acknowledge is a problem deserving of closer scrutiny.

At the end of a lengthy discussion – one that has been a topic in one way or another at several meetings and workshops – the board took a complicated, amended vote that passed unanimously.

David Williams, who represents District 1, made the motion that, in light of salary increases and regrades of job positions that were authorized by county administrator Ned Smither over the previous year, the board should direct human resources manager Melissa Lowe and county attorney Tom Lacheney “to assess the integrity of the county’s compensation and classification plan to determine how well it meets or does not meet its purpose of protecting county employees and providing legal protection from potential litigation.”

Chairman Mike Byerly, District 3, tried to amend Williams’ motion to include Smither in the group looking at the problem.

A third motion made by Karin Carmack kept Williams’ motion but added that staff should also begin working on updated job descriptions and an updated compensation scale. Acknowledging the issue some board members would have with Smither working on the project with Lowe and Lacheney, she said the pair could bring their findings to the board and county administrator simultaneously. Steve McClung, District 2, agreed that as Lowe’s boss, Smither shouldn’t be part of the group.

In the discussion that followed, Lacheney explained the potentially massive undertaking Carmack’s request represents and said it would likely involve updates in phases with a possible need to come back to the board with a request to hire an outside consultant. Several board members’ expressed their understanding and agreement, making it clear they just wanted to get started.

In bringing the lengthy discussion to a close so the board could vote, Byerly said, “I think we all agree up here that there is an issue, we want to address it, and we want to take care of it. We want to look out for the employees of this county. That is the bottom line from my perspective.”

The board voted unanimously to approve Carmack’s amendment, which took away the need to vote on Byerly’s amendment. The board then voted unanimously to approve Williams’ original motion to get the ball rolling on assessing the integrity of the classification and compensation plan.

Smither, in his county administrator comments at the end of the meeting, said that had the board not voted to take these actions, he already had a plan in place to work with staff to address the classification and compensation issues.

Classification and compensation

Powhatan County contracted with Condrey and Associates in November 2014 to develop a classification and compensation plan. Condrey and Associates conducted the study and was able to come up with appropriate job titles based on employees’ tasks, assign a grade to them so there is equity within the county and make sure the county is in compliance with the Federal Labor Standards Act. The study also addressed making sure the county is offering salaries that are competitive with similar jurisdictions, with each grade having a minimum, mid and maximum range.

On June 15, 2015, the then-board of supervisors adopted the Powhatan County Employee Classification and Compensation Plan. Since then, the board of supervisors has voted to amend the plan with changes such as market adjustment increases to the compensation scale, new positions, changing the exempt and non-exempt status of certain positions, and making grade changes and maintenance to the compensation scales.

The focus on the issue of classification and compensation has been brought up at recent board meetings by Williams and Bill Cox, District 4. In addition to affirming why it is important to Powhatan County to have a fair and equitable plan that protects both employees and the county, the focus of the problem Cox and Williams raised has been placing blame on Smither as county administrator for making changes that they said were unauthorized and pulled the county further and further away from adhering to the classification and compensation plan.

At the board’s July 25 meeting, the supervisors were completely at odds when Byerly, Carmack and McClung successfully voted to give Smither a raise and make a few favorable changes to his contract while Cox and Williams were pushing for his resignation.

A significant justification for the pair asking for the resignation was changes they said Smither had made without board authorization, with Cox citing 32 instances of changes made to regrading, title changes, salary adjustments and promotions. The changes led to salary increases that ranged from 3% all the way up to 28%.

Most recently, Cox and Williams were again pointing the finger at Smither in a discussion during the Aug. 16 workshop about possibly ratifying all previous salary adjustments applicable to current employees – a move they were opposed to and Lacheney advised against, especially without specificity. None of the other board members voiced support for it either, but debate continued, mainly focused on what authority the county administrator has been granted or should have in the future according to the various board members.

Cox and Williams maintained throughout that Smither had overstepped his bounds and argued the board needed to uncover and understand the breadth and depth of the “mess” they need to clean up in order to move forward.

Carmack argued Smither did have the authority, pointing to the adoption with a 3-2 vote of a resolution on May 18, which she, McClung and Byerly supported and Williams and Cox opposed. In addition to adopting the operating and capital budgets for fiscal year 2023, the resolution included language that said the “County Administrator is authorized to make changes to grades, titles and classifications as necessary to carry out the Board’s direction, and to adjust the number of seasonal, part-time and temporary full-time employees within the adopted appropriation provided for in the annual budget.”

Both sides also referenced the county’s employee handbook to support their points.

At one point at the Aug. 16 workshop Byerly pointed out there is not a “perfect scenario” but added that if there is situation to correct they need to “correct it and move forward” instead of “castigating a county administrator” for an issue that started even before he arrived.

The Aug. 16 workshop at times devolved into a quagmire on understanding meeting procedures and protocol and talking over each other before the discussion was ended without resolution.

The board may have a full presentation in the future to better understand Robert’s Rules of Order, which are used to guide parliamentary procedure, but in the meantime Lacheney started the Aug. 22 meeting with a basic review of the most common parts of the procedures that the board is likely to use. That reminder did seem to help at that meeting when motions got complicated.

The discussion on the county classification and compensation plan at the Aug. 22 meeting lasted an hour and 21 minutes, starting along much the same track as previous discussions. Cox went through examples of changes to salaries, job titles and job position creation he said were made by Smither and questioned Lacheney about the county administrator’s authority to have made them.

Williams, who had started the discussion off with his motion that was later amended and passed, briefly took the discussion back to the broader issue of the county needing to have an employee handbook, employee staffing plan, and classification and compensation plan that are “synchronized” and work to protect both employees and the county. But he also came back to the issue of what authority the county administrator should have versus authorities the board should not relinquish.

Carmack and Byerly both pointed out that the board has been in office more than two and a half years and no one has ever pushed to make the classification and compensation plan or the need to update it an issue until now.

The lengthy arguments fluctuated from the broad to the specific, talking about how to interpret what is represented in the position classifications versus in the actual operating budget; a county administrator’s ability to make decisions that make Powhatan competitive in attracting and retaining employees, and eventually moving into discussions about Williams’ original motion and finding the best way forward.