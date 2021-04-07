Powhatan supervisors vote to lower real estate tax rate; 79 cents set to take effect on November bills

Smither explained in a separate interview why the idea to lower the tax rate to 79 cents right away didn’t happen. He said that on Monday, March 22, the board accepted Smither’s recommendation that keeping the tax rate at 85 cents for the June 2021 tax bill was the best route forward for the county.

There were two main drivers in that decision – the impact on county staff to make such a change and the extra financial burden it would put on the long-term plans the supervisors are trying to build for the county, he said.

The brunt of the work resulting from changing the tax rate so close to when the bills are going to be sent out would have fallen on the treasurer’s office and the commissioner of the revenue’s office. Smither praised the work they do and said they probably could have powered through and gotten it done, but it would have been a heavy burden on the constitutional officers and their employees.

“The logistics of getting a tax rate for June lowered were significant, and I am sure the commissioner (of the revenue) and the treasurer could have done a good job of trying to make all those pieces come together, but it would have been a challenge,” he said. “Just setting the rate is one thing, but then you would have a series of refunds back for people who have paid their taxes in advance. A lot of people pay both halves at one time.”