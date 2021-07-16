Powhatan swimmers compete in RMAL meet featuring Woodlake at YMCA of Greater Richmond in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN -- The YMCA of Greater Richmond hosted Woodlake in a Richmond Metro Aquatic League regular-season swim meet on Monday, July 12, with the home team winning the combined team meet over Woodlake 775-739. Both teams featured swimmers who are from and/or have competed for Powhatan.
William Blashfield, representing the YMCA of Greater Richmond, won the silver division of the boys 11-12 100-meter individual medley (1:21.24) and the 50-meter butterfly (38.42) and took second in the gold division in the 50 freestyle (32.76).
Ember Brown won the girls 7-8 25-meter backstroke (28.96) and the 25 butterfly (31.35) and took second in the 25 free (25.90) as well as in the mixed 8 and under 100 freestyle relay with Carson Hessick, Catherine Chavez and Weston White (1:38.43).
Brinn Brown won the girls 9-10 50 butterfly in 59 seconds.
Brady Rinehart won the silver division of the boys 9-10 50 breaststroke (56.98).
Elizabeth Vallent, representing Woodlake, won the gold divisions of the girls 11-12 100 IM (1:25.39), the 50 freestyle (32.33), the 50 butterfly (37.26) and the gold division of the mixed 200-meter freestyle relay with Patrick Grinsell III, Leighana Abell and Ethan Mooney ( 2:13.11).
Brandon Vallent, also representing Woodlake, won the gold division of the boys 15-18 50 free (28.42), the gold division of the 50 butterfly (30.98) and the gold division of the 200 free relay with Brooklyn Scoby, Ben McVey and Ashley Dyer (1:57.79).
Powhatan winners in the 50 back included Greater YMCA of Richmond swimmers Tommy White in boys 9-10 (51.02) and Leah Zhuang in girls 11-12 (41.11).
Zhuang also won the silver division of the girls 11-12 50 butterfly (39.90) and the silver division of the 200 free relay with Savannah Hufner, Cameron Pace and Ruth Zhandira (2:42.00).