Powhatan swimmers compete in RMAL meet featuring Woodlake at YMCA of Greater Richmond in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN -- The YMCA of Greater Richmond hosted Woodlake in a Richmond Metro Aquatic League regular-season swim meet on Monday, July 12, with the home team winning the combined team meet over Woodlake 775-739. Both teams featured swimmers who are from and/or have competed for Powhatan.

William Blashfield, representing the YMCA of Greater Richmond, won the silver division of the boys 11-12 100-meter individual medley (1:21.24) and the 50-meter butterfly (38.42) and took second in the gold division in the 50 freestyle (32.76).

Ember Brown won the girls 7-8 25-meter backstroke (28.96) and the 25 butterfly (31.35) and took second in the 25 free (25.90) as well as in the mixed 8 and under 100 freestyle relay with Carson Hessick, Catherine Chavez and Weston White (1:38.43).

Brinn Brown won the girls 9-10 50 butterfly in 59 seconds.

Brady Rinehart won the silver division of the boys 9-10 50 breaststroke (56.98).

Elizabeth Vallent, representing Woodlake, won the gold divisions of the girls 11-12 100 IM (1:25.39), the 50 freestyle (32.33), the 50 butterfly (37.26) and the gold division of the mixed 200-meter freestyle relay with Patrick Grinsell III, Leighana Abell and Ethan Mooney ( 2:13.11).