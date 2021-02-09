Powhatan swimmers set school records, earn top-10 placements at regionals

Powhatan’s swimmers earned nine top-10 placements, set three new school records and earned several best times in Thursday’s Class 4, Region B meet.

Cole Malkerson set the new school records in the boys 100-yard freestyle (51.55 seconds) and 100 backstroke events (57.49). He barely missed making states with his fifth-place finish in the 100 free by 1.55 seconds (the top four in the event advanced to states) and added a sixth-place result in the 100 back.

The boys relay team of Cole Malkerson, Brandon Vallent, Nathan Orban and Wyatt Malkerson broke their own school record in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a seventh-place time of 1:44.61. The same four swam a 10th-place time of 1:59.35 in the 200 medley relay.

Mia Wilson also earned two top-10 individual placements with seventh-place finishes in the girls 50 and 100 free events in respective times of 26.72 and 58.34.

The girls 200 free relay team of Wilson, Brea Baldwin, Rowan Blashfield and Summer Campbell took seventh in 1:58.55. The girls 400 relay team of Campbell, Margaret Compton, Sidney White and Payton George swam sixth in 5:09.32, and the boys 400 relay team of Orban, Joshua Holland, Russell Holland and Cooper Schardt placed eighth in 4:39.02.