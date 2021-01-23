Powhatan Swimming honors seniors, outpaces Louisa overall in home meet 152-126

MIDLOTHIAN -- Powhatan’s girls swim team emerged victorious from Saturday’s Senior Night meet at the Swim Quest Aquatic Center, defeating Louisa 96-39. In the combined boys and girls team totals, Powhatan overall outpaced Louisa 152-126.
Mia Wilson and Summer Kantanen each won two individual events for Powhatan. Wilson took first place in the girls 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:14.63 and also placed first in the 50 free in 28.03. Including the boys, she was the second fastest swimmer overall behind Cole Malkerson in the 50 free.
Kantanen won the all-Powhatan girls 200 individual medley in 2:49.03. Margaret Compton swam runner-up in the IM in 3:03.63, and Leeanne Wrenn swam third in 3:04.33. Kantanen also took first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.00.
Senior Brea Baldwin, with a blistering swim in the second heat, topped the competition in the girls 100 free in 1:09.41. She also placed second behind Wilson in the 50 free in 28.25, and she was the third fastest boys and girls swimmer in the 50 free on Saturday.
Powhatan’s girls also swept the relays. Kantanen, Wilson, Baldwin and Rowan Blashfield won both the 200 medley relay in 2:10.69 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:57.47.
In a race between two Powhatan teams in the meet-ending girls 400 free relay, Taylor Kneessi, Reese Smith, Brynna Tester and senior Kaitlyn Meador finished first in 5:19.21, and Payton George, Breanna Gillespie and seniors Abby Johnson and Sidney White swam second in 5:24.38.
In the boys events, Cole Malkerson won two races, taking first in both the boys 50 free in 24.38 and in the 100 free in 53.82 ahead of teammate and runner-up Nathan Orban (1:09.15).
Wyatt Malkerson earned a first place in the boys 100 backstroke in 1:12.26, and he took second in the 200 IM in 2:35.52.
Both Cole and Wyatt combined with teammates Orban and Brandon Vallent to win the boys 400-yard free relay in 4:14.75.
Additional runner-up finishes for Powhatan went to Orban, Vallent, Cole and Wyatt in the boys 200 medley relay (1:59.20) and to Vallent in the boys 100 butterfly (1:11.08).
Additional third-place finishes for Powhatan went to White, Compton, Wrenn and Johnson in the girls 200 medley relay (2:31.09), to Orban in the boys 200 free (2:54.01), to White in the girls 100 free (1:15.62), to Caleb Shust, Joshua and Russell Holland and senior Cooper Schardt in the boys 200 free relay (2:07.20), to Compton, George, Wrenn and Gillespie in the girls 200 free relay (2:14.69), to Smith in the girls 100 backstroke (1:30.51) and to Blashfield in the girls 100 breaststroke (1:33.65).
Powhatan’s boys finished runner-up to Louisa in the team final, 87-56.
During Saturday’s meet, Powhatan honored the efforts and contributions of its five seniors: Brea Baldwin, Abby Johnson, Kaitlyn Meador, Cooper Schardt and Sidney White.
Baldwin is in her first full season competing on Powhatan’s swim team. She praised her team for always looking out for her and for giving her tips for improvement, as well as her parents for always being there for her and for believing in her. After high school, she plans on studying biology to go into pre-medicine at Virginia Tech.
Johnson is in her third season on the swim team, and she’s loved every second of it. In addition to swimming, she plays soccer and tennis for her high school, and she’s also involved in multiple clubs and honor societies. After high school, Johnson will be going to Virginia Tech to study business.
Meador is competing in her second year on the swim team, and she is also on the varsity cheer team. After high school, Meador plans on attending university to study computer science.
Schardt is in his first season with the swim team, and he’s enjoyed every minute of it, including the 5:45 a.m. practice on Wednesdays. He loves that the team has made him feel welcome in a short amount of time. In addition to the swim team, Schardt has been on the high school cross country, track and soccer teams. After high school, he intends to study engineering at a four-year university.
White has been on the high school swim team for three years and is honored to be captain this year. She will attend Southern Virginia University to major in medical sciences. After college, White plans to pursue a degree in optometry.