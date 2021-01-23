Powhatan Swimming honors seniors, outpaces Louisa overall in home meet 152-126

Baldwin is in her first full season competing on Powhatan’s swim team. She praised her team for always looking out for her and for giving her tips for improvement, as well as her parents for always being there for her and for believing in her. After high school, she plans on studying biology to go into pre-medicine at Virginia Tech.

Johnson is in her third season on the swim team, and she’s loved every second of it. In addition to swimming, she plays soccer and tennis for her high school, and she’s also involved in multiple clubs and honor societies. After high school, Johnson will be going to Virginia Tech to study business.

Meador is competing in her second year on the swim team, and she is also on the varsity cheer team. After high school, Meador plans on attending university to study computer science.

Schardt is in his first season with the swim team, and he’s enjoyed every minute of it, including the 5:45 a.m. practice on Wednesdays. He loves that the team has made him feel welcome in a short amount of time. In addition to the swim team, Schardt has been on the high school cross country, track and soccer teams. After high school, he intends to study engineering at a four-year university.