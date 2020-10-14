Powhatan teacher Blythe Samuels receives Innovation in Education Award

During the presentation, Samuels was recognized for working to prepare her students to achieve their dreams. In addition to her work at PHS, she works part-time as a lead facilitator for CodeVA, a nonprofit that partners with schools, parents, and communities to bring equitable computer science education to all Virginia students. She develops and provides training that prepares teachers to teach a high school elective computer science and/or advanced placement level courses.

In a pre-recorded acceptance speech in case she won, Samuels thanked her family and friends as well as her colleagues at CodeVA and PHS, especially Nancy Taylor and Jennifer Kramer.

“They are two teachers who have helped me continuously throughout my career, and I wouldn’t be the teacher I am without the two of them,” she said.

The day after the awards ceremony, Samuels said she still doesn’t know who nominated her for the award, but she is grateful. The Richmond Technology Council reached out to her in March to let her know about the nomination and ask her to submit an application detailing her work. While she finished the application in the spring, the deadline was actually extended because of the pandemic.