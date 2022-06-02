Powhatan tennis: Top doubles pairings advance to next round

With their team competitions finished last week, Powhatan’s boys and girls tennis teams come down to the singles and doubles regional tournaments headlined by senior Jacob Pfab and freshman Jamison Wallace on the boys side and freshman Emma Carter and sophomore Carter Quinn for the girls.

After their first round matchups, Pfab advanced to the quarterfinals with a perfect two-set sweep against Patrick Henry, the doubles pairing of Pfab and Wallace shut out Henrico’s doubles pairing in two quick sets and the pairing of Carter and Quinn also took down Henrico to move on to their doubles quarterfinals. In Carter’s singles matchups, she won her first round game against Patrick Henry’s top player Emma Goldman before falling to Atlee’s Elizabeth Hughes in the next round.

For Pfab, the dynamic senior made quick work of his opponent in the singles match, proving to be the more seasoned and disciplined player as he won every game on the way to his victory.

In doubles, that success was still a constant, this time benefitting from the help of Wallace as the tandem played off each other extremely well for a game that ended in a blink of an eye at Mechanicsville High School’s tennis courts. Pfab’s patience playing close to the net and his ability to perfectly time his shot off lobs proved to be the difference in most of the games, but Wallace was dominant in his own right, delivering deadly serves that whizzed past the Warriors players on numerous occasions.

On the girls side, Carter and Quinn traveled to Dinwiddie High School for their tournament matchups, with the freshman No. 1 getting a solid winning result in her opening singles matchup with Goldman.

While Goldman won two games in both sets, Carter proved to have the more well-rounded game, as she started off her first regional tournament of her young career with two 6-2 sets for the win.

In her next matchup, Carter faced Hughes for the second time in a week, and though Hughes won with two 6-1 sets, it was an improved result for Carter after she lost earlier in the week with two 6-0 sets.

Carter’s season is not over yet though, as she teamed with Quinn for an impressive win over Henrico.

While Henrico gave them a strong fight early in the first set, the Powhatan duo responded when they needed to and put the set away with a 6-4 win.

In the second set, they appeared to have figured things out, ending things with a 6-2 set to pull away for a victory that pushes them toward a matchup with the top-seeded Monacan Chiefs.