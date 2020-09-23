Powhatan track and field's Anthony Greenhow receives offers from North Carolina A&T, South Carolina

Powhatan High School senior Anthony Greenhow has received official scholarship offers from the Division I track and field powerhouses of North Carolina A&T and South Carolina.
It’s been a tough year for the country as it’s continued to struggle with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but since March – even with his junior outdoor season having been cancelled because of the coronavirus – Greenhow has continued to excel on the track.
He set personal records in two electronically timed runs at Powhatan High School in July when he ran the 100-meter dash in 10.49 seconds and the 200 dash in 21.31. Not only were both times faster than his still-standing school records in both events – a 10.76 and a 21.99, respectively – but they were also faster than last year’s fastest Virginia High School League outdoor state-title winning times, which were recorded by Surry County's Kahorie Batten (100, 10.52) in Class 1 and Bethel's Edward Richardson III (200, 21.32) in Class 5.
Greenhow also won the 100 and 200 dashes at the Virginia Commonwealth Games held July 25 at Liberty University. In his first time running against people this outdoor season, he ran a 10.68 in the 100 and a 21.44 in the 200.
Greenhow has two more seasons to close out his high school career with one or more state titles to his name. He ran second in this past winter’s state 300 dash for indoor, and in last year’s outdoor state meet, he earned finishes of third and fourth in the 100 and 200, respectively.
North Carolina’s A&T Aggies Men’s Track and Field team has been the class of the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference over the last few years, winning seven straight MEAC championships from 2017 to 2020 across both the indoor and outdoor seasons. Aggies standout Trevor Stewart took runner-up in the 400 (44.25) of last year’s NCAA outdoor championships.
South Carolina’s Men’s Track and Field runners also collected national medals last year. Quincy Hall won the NCAA Division I championship in the men’s 400-meter hurdles (48.48) and Isaiah Moore ran third in the men’s 110 hurdles (13.37).