Powhatan track and field's Anthony Greenhow receives offers from North Carolina A&T, South Carolina

Powhatan High School senior Anthony Greenhow has received official scholarship offers from the Division I track and field powerhouses of North Carolina A&T and South Carolina.

It’s been a tough year for the country as it’s continued to struggle with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but since March – even with his junior outdoor season having been cancelled because of the coronavirus – Greenhow has continued to excel on the track.

He set personal records in two electronically timed runs at Powhatan High School in July when he ran the 100-meter dash in 10.49 seconds and the 200 dash in 21.31. Not only were both times faster than his still-standing school records in both events – a 10.76 and a 21.99, respectively – but they were also faster than last year’s fastest Virginia High School League outdoor state-title winning times, which were recorded by Surry County's Kahorie Batten (100, 10.52) in Class 1 and Bethel's Edward Richardson III (200, 21.32) in Class 5.

Greenhow also won the 100 and 200 dashes at the Virginia Commonwealth Games held July 25 at Liberty University. In his first time running against people this outdoor season, he ran a 10.68 in the 100 and a 21.44 in the 200.