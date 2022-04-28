Powhatan track celebrates senior night

Hosting five schools on a sunny Friday afternoon, the Powhatan outdoor track and field team honored its seniors and picked up some terrific results at its senior night meet.

Hosting Cosby, George Wythe, Huguenot, L.C. Bird and Monacan on April 22, Powhatan had six first place finishes to round out a productive day.

At the top was an outstanding all-around performance from senior Shaniece Morris, with the speedster winning an individual competition in the 100-meter dash and playing a major role in the 4x400 relay victory that was her first run in that specific competition.

Morris was outstanding in the 100, turning in a winning result in 13 seconds. Freshman Aleah Burnett finished in fifth place in the competition with a time of 13.78 seconds while senior Hanna Vosburg finished close behind in sixth place at 13.92 seconds out of 30 sprinters.

“Track’s been good, I’ve met a lot of friends through it,” Morris said. “This specific meet has been really good.”

In an exciting 4x400 win, Morris was the third runner between senior Amanda Eacho, Vosburg and sophomore Mayson Jenkins. After Vosburg helped close the gap between second and third place in the race, Morris captured the lead with a terrific full-on sprint to create enough space for Jenkins to finish the job in 4 minutes, 42.45 seconds. The Indians’ 4x100 relay team also won first place with a time of 52.28 seconds.

It was an overall solid effort for Jenkins, who not only helped close that relay victory, but also placed third in the 400-meter dash and in the long jump. Her 400 time of 1:02.14 was nearly a full second ahead of the fourth place finisher, while her long jump result of 14 feet, 11 inches was a full foot ahead of fourth place.

Another strong performance came from freshman Ellen Weimer, who won the 800-meter run and the 1600-meter run to continue an impressive debut season. In the 800, Weimer had a nice separation from second place finisher Breshauna Miller from Huguenot, with Weimer breaking away by nearly two seconds with a 2:40.00 result.

Among six competitors in the 1600, Weimer was light years ahead of her opponents, finishing 25 seconds ahead of second place with an impressive 5:28.27 time.

It was also a busy day for senior Mekhi Langhorn, who competed in the 100 and 200 dash events as well as the triple jump and long jump.

In the 100, Longhorn finished seventh among 24 sprinters with a time of 11.73 seconds and fourth in both the long jump and triple jump, recording a 19-07.00 long jump distance and a 36-09.00 triple jump.

Senior Lin Wood was close behind his senior teammate in the long jump, finishing fifth at 19-01.00, but he finished with a fantastic 38-06.00 in the triple jump, which was good for second place.

“It’s been cool to go through it through the years, and I’m just excited for the rest of the season this year,” Wood said after his senior night performance.

Rounding out the big time senior performances was Asher Timberlake, who continued a strong season in the discus and shot put with a second and first place finish. His second place discus throw of 114 feet was 6 inches away from first place finisher JoJo Marlin of Cosby, but his shot put result was completely unmatched, turning in a strong 43-11.00 result.

Sophomore Tane Jeffs stepped up with some positive results in the 1600 and 3200 runs for the boys, finishing in third in the 1600 at 4:56.96 and fifth in the 3200 at 11:34.23.