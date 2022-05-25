Powhatan track competes in district event at Cosby

Traveling to Cosby High School on May 18, the Indians track and field team had another opportunity to impress against some of the top athletes in the Dominion District. Facing six schools, the boys and girls of Powhatan finished fifth and seventh in their competitions, with four different first-place finishes.

On the girls team, senior Shaniece Morris and freshman Ellen Weimer headlined the individual events for the Indians with two of the team’s first place finishes, while the girls 4x100 relay team also came away with a win.

Morris was fantastic in the 100-meter dash event, pulling in a blazing 12.88-second finish that cruised past 29 other runners. The next closest runner, Monacan’s Taylor Samuels, clocked in at 13.15 seconds. Morris’ result was even faster than her first-place result on her senior night, when she finished at 13 seconds.

Weimer, competing in the 3200, was in a league of her own with her performance at Cosby, turning in an outstanding result of 12 minutes, 16.96 seconds.

The freshman was 30 seconds ahead of Cosby sophomore Kirsten Morley and over a minute ahead of the three other competitors in the event. It was one of Weimer’s most impressive performances in her first year on the track for Powhatan, and the rising star is only expected to get better as she continues her running career.

Powhatan’s relay team in the 4x100 also put in a great time, just edging the Manchester Lancers for the top spot with a final time of 51.73 seconds. The Lancers crossed the line at 51.84 seconds.

On the boys side, senior Mekhi Langhorn had a great all-around day in his three individual events, including a wild long jump finish that was tied for first place with Manchester junior Liam Callahan.

The springy Dominion athletes both separated themselves from the other 19 jumpers, but couldn’t get themselves ahead of each other, resulting in two 19-foot, 7-inch performances that capped off an impressive long jump final.

Outside of that performance, Langhorn also finished seventh in the triple jump and sixth in the 100-meter dash, with his run clocking in at 11.74 seconds in a crowded 39-person event.

Other solid results on the boys side include senior Asher Timberlake’s second place discus performance that saw a best throw of 126 feet, 4 inches, as well as sophomore Tane Jeffs’ third place finish in the 3200 run with a time of 11:26.01.