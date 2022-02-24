Powhatan veteran recognized with mural at VA Hospital

POWHATAN – As Vietnam veteran and Powhatan resident Tom Ashmore stood in front of the mural bearing his likeness, words escaped him.

The overwhelming feeling he experienced wasn’t vanity or the belief that having a permanent mural honoring him at Hunter Holmes McGuire Hospital made him more special than other veterans. Nor was it only nostalgia at seeing the painting of his 76-year-old visage side by side with a recreation of his black and white U.S. Marine photo taken when he was only 17 years old.

The unveiling of the mural in his honor on Valentine’s Day, along with four other veterans honored with murals the same day, did more than anything he has experienced in the decades since being honorably discharged in 1968 to lessen the sting of the reception he received when he came home from war and make him feel like it might have all been worth it.

“When we came home we couldn’t come into the United States in our uniforms. We had to change into civilian clothes. We didn’t understand it – never did. We basically had to sneak back into our own country, and that always bothered me,” Ashmore said.

The only subterfuge last week was on the part of the organizers at the VA Hospital, who kept the murals hidden until the official unveiling ceremony held Feb. 14 to honor five veterans with personalized murals. In addition to Ashmore, murals were unveiled in honor of Charles Battle, U.S. Navy; Thessalonia Higgs, U.S. Marine Corps; Mary Golden, U.S. Army, and James Howard, U.S. Army.

The mural project, which is called “The Journey of a Veteran,” was created as a partnership between the hospital and Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond. Kristy Coie-Day, chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement, said the hospital was already considering a mural project when the foundation reached out with a similar idea. The foundation didn’t have a set concept in mind, so she suggested making the murals about veterans who volunteer with the VA Hospital to make life better for other veterans.

They selected the five veterans with connections to the hospital and a wide range of stories that artists Jason Ford and Ed Trask used as inspiration to represent just how diverse people can be who share a designation as a veteran.

“I thought those five made a very well-rounded group of individuals to be represented in this mural,” she said. “So I gathered pictures from their time in service and pictures of them currently and set up a meeting for them to all sit down and speak with the artists so the artists could really feel connected with them. That went amazingly well.”

While he knew he was going to be included in a mural, Ashmore said he had no idea when he agreed to meet the artists at a veterans’ retreat run by James Howard that the simple conversation would lead to a mural that captured some of the most meaningful aspects of his life and military service.

In addition to the images of his current and younger self and an American flag, there are three main elements in Ashmore’s mural with special meaning.

While there is only one Purple Heart painted in the mural, Ashmore actually received three Purple Hearts during his time in Vietnam.

“I tell people all the time marines are thick headed. That is why I had to get three of them before I said I have to get out of here,” he joked before getting serious. “Every person that is in the military in a combat situation does what they have to do. They go where they have to go and fight what they have to fight. That is a way of life.”

Ashmore said he had known since he was in first grade he wanted to be a marine, which is why he enlisted in 1964. He was planning to make the Marine Corps his career, but when the injuries sustained in Vietnam meant he likely could only continue to serve behind a desk, he decided that wasn’t for him.

In addition to being wounded, Ashmore’s health, like that of so many other veterans, was seriously impacted by exposure during the war to Agent Orange. An orange banner runs along one corner of the mural to represent his health complications caused by the tactical herbicide.

The third important component is Ashmore’s cane, which is a nod to him using his extensive martial arts and defense training to create the Cane Loyalty program. The five-point system focuses on situational awareness, balance, flexibility, building strength and defense – both against an assailant and the natural effects of aging such as slips and falls.

Although he does charge for some classes, Ashmore offers free classes, seminars and training to veterans.

Those components were also some of the main reasons Coie-Day said Ashmore was the first veteran she thought of for a mural. She appreciates how engaging Ashmore is when he works with veterans to teach them defense or how to use a cane to improve their quality of life.

“I just felt Tom was continuously giving back to the veteran community,” she said.

She added that working with Ashmore previously, he became a mentor to her, so she got to see firsthand the positive impact he can have on people.

Seeing all of those important aspects of his identity represented together was a powerful moment, Ashmore said.

“I didn’t have any problem looking at it. I just kept looking at it. I have a picture on my phone I have probably looked at it 100 times,” Ashmore said the day after the unveiling.

He added that he was equally impressed by the other murals. “First of all I was fascinated that the artists were able to do such a good job. I don’t know how you can capture people like they did. I think you can see the emotions of them in the murals.”

Ashmore was doubly surprised at the ceremony when he was presented with a quilt given to him by Quilts of Valor. Looking at it, he said he could feel the love and respect that went into it. He said he was fighting back tears when the description of the meaning of the quilts was read to him.

“It was just an overwhelming feeling,” said Ashmore, adding he was emotionally drained at the end of the event but also felt incredibly honored.