Powhatan Village Run to be held at a later date

Due to this year’s COVID-10 pandemic, a longtime Labor Day weekend staple, the Powhatan Village Run, will now be held at a later date.
In a social media post early last week, race organizers shared the following: “After much thought (and some gnashing of teeth), we have decided to postpone this fall’s Powhatan Village Run. Our race has always been about having fun and promoting fitness, both in short supply as we deal with the impact of COVID-19. However, we are not comfortable with the potential risk to our runners and volunteers in spreading the virus by going forward at this time.”
Race organizer Rick Cole said it was a really difficult decision to postpone this year’s Powhatan Village Run.
“The race was first held in 1981 and has been held every year on Labor Day weekend since 1989,” Cole said. “We have a lot of runners who have been accustomed to running with us each fall and a number of volunteers who keep the date open to help year after year. We will miss seeing them on September 5!”
Cole added that, in early April, as COVID-19 became more prevalent, they began educating themselves about the risk of COVID-19 to runners, monitoring the spread in their area and watching how organizers for other local races responded.
“We had hoped that incidences of the disease would decline over the summer and that we could go forward with the race,” Cole said. “However, that has not happened, and we felt that postponing the Village Run was the safest course of action for our runners, our volunteers and our community.”
Their tentative plan at this point is to reschedule the race to early December or early March.
“Of course that is dependent on how COVID-19 progresses and available dates. We will let folks know as soon as we have a new date,” Cole said. “Thanks again to our many volunteers and sponsors who make the Powhatan Village Run possible.”
The Village Run last year consisted of a four-mile course that started near and finished at the Powhatan YMCA. The course also took runners along surrounding streets and onto the trail in Fighting Creek Park.
Last year’s overall race winner was Mark Burcham, who edged out Mason McElroy by 1.7 seconds.