Powhatan volleyball bounces back with straight-sets win over Clover Hill

MIDLOTHIAN – Powhatan showcased depth at receiving, powerful attacking up the middle and smart, clean strikes for points from the outside positions in its bounce-back, straight-sets victory over Clover Hill (25-15, 25-17, 25-22) Tuesday night.
“This was really important for our confidence tonight to come out, do this in three, see that we can play solid volleyball sets in a row, and just get some confidence back,” said Powhatan head coach Cindy Bryant.
Senior Libero Kendal McMullin remained a stonewalling backstop for her team, racking up 24 digs to go along with 2 kills and three assists. Several players made key receives on attacks and serves to keep points in play. Junior Carly Rehme made a spectacular falling save in the second set, with her team earning the point for a 7-6 lead. Players including Wade, Grace Hayden and senior Kai Ganaden mixed into picking up shots on serves, attacks and send-overs.
Bryant emphasized how they’ve been working on passing “like crazy” across the last couple weeks.
“And it is paying off,” Bryant said. “When your first touch goes directly to your setter, your options and your offensive options become so much better possibilities…it was fun tonight to see how many of those were going right in, and our setters not having to chase so much. That’s encouraging.”
Powhatan was down one of its leading middle attackers in senior Faith Henderson, but another one of the team’s middle players, Sam Flippo, continued her ascent. The sophomore led the team with 12 kills and added 1 block, four digs and one assist.
“She’s bringing intensity,” Bryant said of Flippo, noting how she’s a model of continuous intensity to her teammates – of going out there and hitting the ball hard game after game after game.
Junior Olivia Moss double-doubled with 13 digs and 10 kills and added 1 ace and two digs. Moss on the right side was able to land several clean, short-distance kills off of Clover Hill’s blocks at the net.
She also landed two key kills that scraped across the net in the team’s final 7-0 run of the first set, with her second kill flipping off the top of the net and landing in Clover Hill’s shallow court for set point.
Moss remains Powhatan’s starting setter, but junior Sydney Wade, who was the team’s starting setter this season prior to a shoulder injury, is working her way back into the rotation. Wade had a crisp short set on a second touch that Wade swooped in to slam from the middle for a kill and an 8-5 lead in the first set.
Powhatan twice pulled away from Clover Hill in the opening stanza on separate runs of 4-0 and 6-0, with Rehme and McMullin serving for three straight and five straight, respectively. The hosting Cavaliers tightened the lead to 16-14, but junior Chesed Russell landed an ace in a 2-1 stretch, and then Clover Hill returned an attack from senior Emilie McDaniels into the net.
McDaniels proceeded to serve for the last six points for Powhatan in the set, landing a couple of aces in the 7-0 set-clinching run.
Flippo caught fire with multiple kills to flip Powhatan out of an 11-8 second-set deficit into a 16-13 lead. That led to a 5-0 run served by Rehme, who landed an ace in the stretch. Moss during the run earned two kills, including one off of a Clover Hill block at the net. Flippo denied the Cavaliers' attack on a block, and Avah Etheridge sent over an attack that Clover Hill was unable to return.
The two teams from there traded points – Moss mixed in an ace, and Rehme landed a corner kill – before Clover Hill served the ball into the net, securing set point for Powhatan.
The third set stayed close, with Clover Hill leading 16-14 and the teams tying up to 19-19. But after another Cavalier’s serve landed in the net, Rehme’s service ace gave Powhatan a key buffer in the closing stretch. Rehme and Flippo mixed in attacks for points in the final phase, and Russell secured set point when she arched over a mid-distance attack that Clover Hill’s receiver caught too low, bumping it short of the net.
Powhatan will next host L.C. Bird on Thursday at 7 p.m.
There was a touching remembrance prior to Tuesday’s match, as Clover Hill remembered two lives who were lost too soon: Sophia Studer, who would have turned 14 in March; and Powhatan native and eight-year U.S. Coast Guard member Caroline Schollaert who was killed attempting to stop a car burglary outside her home on Aug. 3 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Prior to the game, Clover Hill’s volleyball players presented Powhatan’s volleyball players with hair ties in Powhatan’s school colors in honor of Schollaert, her family and those who were touched by her life.
To Bryant, it was an "incredible gesture."
“That was very touching,” Bryant said. “We have an incredible opportunity as coaches to help direct kids’ thoughts and patterns in life towards more than just athletics – towards great character, towards sportsmanship.”