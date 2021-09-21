Powhatan volleyball bounces back with straight-sets win over Clover Hill

Powhatan was down one of its leading middle attackers in senior Faith Henderson, but another one of the team’s middle players, Sam Flippo, continued her ascent. The sophomore led the team with 12 kills and added 1 block, four digs and one assist.

“She’s bringing intensity,” Bryant said of Flippo, noting how she’s a model of continuous intensity to her teammates – of going out there and hitting the ball hard game after game after game.

Junior Olivia Moss double-doubled with 13 digs and 10 kills and added 1 ace and two digs. Moss on the right side was able to land several clean, short-distance kills off of Clover Hill’s blocks at the net.

She also landed two key kills that scraped across the net in the team’s final 7-0 run of the first set, with her second kill flipping off the top of the net and landing in Clover Hill’s shallow court for set point.

Moss remains Powhatan’s starting setter, but junior Sydney Wade, who was the team’s starting setter this season prior to a shoulder injury, is working her way back into the rotation. Wade had a crisp short set on a second touch that Wade swooped in to slam from the middle for a kill and an 8-5 lead in the first set.