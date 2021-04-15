Powhatan volleyball concludes 2020-21 season as regional finalists

CHESTERFIELD -- One word in particular epitomized Powhatan's volleyball team and season throughout the shortened 2020-21 campaign, and it just so happened to be a word that the team had embraced as its theme going into its first games of the year.

Resilient.

The team lost two weeks of its already short season due to a positive COVID-19 result, sidelining the unit from games in mid to late March. But the Indians won their last two games of the regular season and had tallied up enough power points to advance into the postseason as Class 4, Region B South's No. 2 seed.

Powhatan then waited another week due to Spring Break while its upcoming opponent, Courtland, played two matches that same week and won both.

But Powhatan's players worked hard through that stretch.

"We said: Look, soon as the two weeks is up, we'll get back on the court, we'll do what we need to do to win the numbers to go to the region playoffs, and then we'll work all Spring Break," recalled Powhatan head volleyball coach Cindy Bryant. "And that's what they did. These girls gave up their Spring Break to get here, to practice hard, and that's a sacrifice that we appreciate, but it paid off."