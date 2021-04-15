Powhatan volleyball concludes 2020-21 season as regional finalists

CHESTERFIELD -- One word in particular epitomized Powhatan's volleyball team and season throughout the shortened 2020-21 campaign, and it just so happened to be a word that the team had embraced as its theme going into its first games of the year.
Resilient.
The team lost two weeks of its already short season due to a positive COVID-19 result, sidelining the unit from games in mid to late March. But the Indians won their last two games of the regular season and had tallied up enough power points to advance into the postseason as Class 4, Region B South's No. 2 seed.
Powhatan then waited another week due to Spring Break while its upcoming opponent, Courtland, played two matches that same week and won both.
But Powhatan's players worked hard through that stretch.
"We said: Look, soon as the two weeks is up, we'll get back on the court, we'll do what we need to do to win the numbers to go to the region playoffs, and then we'll work all Spring Break," recalled Powhatan head volleyball coach Cindy Bryant. "And that's what they did. These girls gave up their Spring Break to get here, to practice hard, and that's a sacrifice that we appreciate, but it paid off."
Playing the same team that denied them in the 2019 regional semifinals, the Indians powered past Courtland in straight sets to reach the Class 4, Region B championship match.
And as the team had showed in its final match of the 2019 season, Powhatan never let deficits affect it in its final set of 2020-21, charging back from going down 11-4 and 24-17 to trail Monacan by 3 points.
But the Chiefs held on to secure match point and win both the Region 4B championship and a state tournament berth over Powhatan in four sets (25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21).
Despite the loss, the Indians closed out the season on a 7-3 record and a regional runner-up finish.
"Not the way we wanted the night to end, but we're really thankful we're here," Bryant said. "You take a two-week COVID break, don't play your highest-level district opponents, and you come back and you beat the team that knocked you out in regions last year, you beat them to get to the championship - we're super proud and excited. I'm proud of the girls."
Powhatan was facing a Chiefs team led by the hammering arms of junior phenom Abbey Clayton and senior Annabelle Frazier. Clayton in the third set served five aces in a six-point stretch. But junior Kendal McMullin, who played at Libero on Thursday, was able to take away some kills and aces from Clayton as she fielded several fiery shots on her receives and was a diving force for the Indians. McMullin ended the night with 25 digs.
"She just dug and dug and dug," Bryant said of McMullin.
Senior Kenzie Urbine left it all on the court in her last high school game, delivering a team-leading 11 kills to go along with 2 aces, 1 block and three digs. Urbine was at her best in pressure-point situations. When her team was down 22-20 in the second set, she notched a kill to send her teammate Sydney Wade back to serve. Urbine then tied the match on a dink.
From there, sophomore Carly Rehme made an arching mid-distance kill to put Powhatan ahead 23-22, fellow sophomore and middle blocker Chesed Russell rocked a kill into open space near the backline for an insurance point, and Urbine put away the set on a service ace.
After the Chiefs led the fourth set 11-4, the Indians chipped their way back, and Urbine had back-to-back kills - including a kill she spotted into open space right in the middle of the opponents' court - before her teammate, fellow senior Natalie Mueller, powered an ace past the Chiefs to tighten Monacan's lead to 12-11. It was the closest Powhatan would come to the lead for the rest of the set, although the Indians did cut Monacan's advantage down to 18-16, 20-17 and 24-21 before the Chiefs locked up the final point.
"We have seen Kenzie, since our COVID return, really be ready to roll with her offense and smart swings overall on the court," Bryant said.
Mueller ended her standout high school volleyball career with a versatile statline of 2 aces, 7 kills, 1 block and nine digs.
Wade, the team's sophomore setter, put up 19 assists and added six digs, 3 kills and 1 ace.
While Powhatan never quit, the Chiefs locked down the midcourt in the first set with their stonewalling play at the net, and their power, supplied in droves by fiery swings from Frazier and Clayton, propelled them to big leads and helped keep them ahead of the Indians in the third and fourth sets.
Bryant also noted: "We had talked all week about the mental game, and...they outplayed us mentally."
She said that, after they would make great digs against Monacan, they didn't finish plays.
But Bryant added: "It's okay. We're going to focus on the celebratory fact that we made it here, and we're not going anywhere...that's our goal, is to keep coming back."
Powhatan will bid farewell to another standout senior class featuring Mueller, Urbine and Julia Nuckols. But with the next campaign less than five months away, the Indians will bring back many contributors to this year's winning season.
Young players like sophomores Wade, Rehme, Russell and setter Olivia Moss, who had an ace on Thursday, are expected to improve after quickly making an impact this season. Powhatan's 2021 team should also be junior-heavy, so it will be young again, but it will led by a heavily experienced senior core.
McMullin and Allie Dulio, who played Libero in Tuesday's win over Courtland, are expected to anchor the defense this fall. Next year's senior class should also potentially feature Faith Henderson, Emilie McDaniels and Nina Marsho. All five were part of Powhatan's 2019 team that went 16-4 (19-6 including invitational games) and reached the regional semifinals.
"It'll be their third year with the varsity team," Bryant said, "and we're going to expect and see more great things out of them...and they're great leaders."