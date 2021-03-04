Powhatan volleyball defeats L.C. Bird in straight sets on Senior Night

All three seniors stood out in Thursday's home win over the Skyhawks, as Kenzie Urbine served for 15 straight points in the first set, served for 13 straight in the third, had 4 kills and totaled 25 service aces. Natalie Mueller, who was one of Powhatan's main setters on Thursday, racked up 20 assists and chipped in 4 kills and 3 aces.

Bryant praised Mueller for having great senior leadership.

"We rely on Natalie heavily on our team," Bryant said. "She is what we like to call our thermostat on our team: she sets the tone for us, she sets the temperature for our team, and when we're in a lull, or high or low, she kind of helps bring us back to that place we need to be, and so it's really, really fun. We rely on her for that a lot - and add that with her well-roundedness in every skill."

Mueller is also taking on the role of second setter in the 6-2 offense this year.

"She's doing it for her team," Bryant said. "That speaks to...again, her team mentality."

Kenzie Urbine, Bryant said, is always steady.

"She doesn't go high or low on emotion - she just kind of stays nice and steady," said Bryant, who praised Urbine's reliable skill. "We can count on her, and just a nice teammate."