Powhatan volleyball defeats L.C. Bird in straight sets on Senior Night

POWHATAN -- The night had arrived. After all of the doubt initially cast by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Julia Nuckols was able to not only play with her teammates, and in front of her family, in Powhatan High School's gymnasium for the varsity volleyball team's first home match of the season, but she and her senior teammates Natalie Mueller and Kenzie Urbine also got to celebrate their Senior Night together.
Add in a straight-sets victory, and what more could a student-athlete ask for?
That night also happened to be her 18th birthday.
Nuckols added one more gift for herself - a strong performance on the court with 6 kills - to help her team sweep L.C. Bird 25-6, 25-11, 25-6.
"It was really fun, seeing everybody on my birthday and getting to do Senior Night on my birthday," Nuckols said. "It's fun to see everybody again after last year."
"It's huge...I'll be honest as a coach, we're still kind of in that shock-and-awe, we're-actually-having-a-season mode, because we didn't know for sure," Powhatan head coach Cindy Bryant said of the Senior Night win and the team's 2-0 start to the season. "We are really trying to focus on gratitude as a team, on how gratitude affects our play, and so: gratitude for having a season; gratitude for all of the people that have worked hard to help us have a season."
All three seniors stood out in Thursday's home win over the Skyhawks, as Kenzie Urbine served for 15 straight points in the first set, served for 13 straight in the third, had 4 kills and totaled 25 service aces. Natalie Mueller, who was one of Powhatan's main setters on Thursday, racked up 20 assists and chipped in 4 kills and 3 aces.
Bryant praised Mueller for having great senior leadership.
"We rely on Natalie heavily on our team," Bryant said. "She is what we like to call our thermostat on our team: she sets the tone for us, she sets the temperature for our team, and when we're in a lull, or high or low, she kind of helps bring us back to that place we need to be, and so it's really, really fun. We rely on her for that a lot - and add that with her well-roundedness in every skill."
Mueller is also taking on the role of second setter in the 6-2 offense this year.
"She's doing it for her team," Bryant said. "That speaks to...again, her team mentality."
Kenzie Urbine, Bryant said, is always steady.
"She doesn't go high or low on emotion - she just kind of stays nice and steady," said Bryant, who praised Urbine's reliable skill. "We can count on her, and just a nice teammate."
For Julia Nuckols, Bryant and the team were excited that she was able to take a major role on the court on Thursday, and they're excited to have all three seniors as part of the team.
Newcomer Carly Rehme led Powhatan with 7 kills.
"It was fun to be able to get everybody on the court; we had some younger sophomores who were able to get out there and get them the last set out there," Bryant said, "and they're pushing. They're pushing us. They're pushing for playing time, and it's going to be fun."
"I really like this year's team because there's a lot of younger girls," Nuckols said, "and it's just really fun that everyone's getting along really well."
Prior to its win on Thursday, Powhatan opened the season on the road with a 3-1 victory over Clover Hill. The team stuck to its 2020-21 season's theme word of "resilient" as it bounced back from a rough second set to close out the match with victories in the third and fourth sets.
A challenging week on the road awaits Powhatan as it will head to Cosby on Tuesday and Manchester on Thursday. Both varsity matches are 7 p.m.
"We've got a tough week coming, and we're looking forward to prepping for that," Bryant said, "and, again, just showing the Dominion District that we're back, and we're strong, and we're not going anywhere."