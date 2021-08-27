Powhatan volleyball looking to build upon hard-fought opening week versus Goochland, Patrick Henry

POWHATAN – Powhatan is still looking to break through for its first win of the fall after two hard-fought battles with Goochland on Tuesday and Patrick Henry on Thursday, but despite the losses, head coach Cindy Bryant said this was a great week with which to start the season.
“This is the level we want to be at by end of season,” Bryant said in reference to Powhatan’s two season-opening opponents, “and we believe we will be…we know what we’re aiming for, and we believe we have the pieces in place to build to that point."
For Powhatan, juniors Chesed Russell and Carly Rehme continued to build on their varsity debuts last year as they took leading roles on offense this week. Rehme’s versatility and power made her a key attacker and defender, and Russell was a threat to put the ball away for a point anytime she touched it. Russell, who also moved from the middle on Tuesday night to the outside, led the team in kills on Thursday night versus Patrick Henry with 10.
Seniors Faith Henderson and Emilie McDaniels, whose versatility and team energy Bryant praised, also remained strong leading presences on offense, with both players landing 6 kills each against the Patriots. Senior Kendal McMullin led Powhatan defensively with 21 digs and junior Sydney Wade led the team in setting with 20 assists.
Bryant was pleased with the team’s aggressive serving. Wade led the team with 5 aces, Rehme had 3 and Russell and McDaniels each had 2.
“We stayed aggressive,” Bryant said while adding: “We have to stay aggressive with our attack.”
Powhatan’s home opener on Thursday against eventual winner Patrick Henry (21-25, 25-11, 25-23, 25-18) saw the Indians leap out to a 10-1 first-set lead as Rehme and Henderson both contributed diving saves in the early stretch, Wade opened the game with a service ace, Russell delivered a spot kill and the Patriots hit away one of McDaniels’ attacks. Russell’s power also forced her opponents in front of her to block the ball into the net, and her strong play on the left side helped Powhatan lead by as much as 13-3.
The Patriots gained steam over the course of the set, chipping away until they trailed by as little as 3 points (23-20 and 24-21). But a key block and an attack at the net from the versatile Henderson ensured that Powhatan took the set for the 1-0 match lead.
After Patrick Henry commanded the second set, Powhatan initially regained momentum in the third, leading by as much as 4-0 and 17-12. Wade had a picture-perfect set when she put the ball where Henderson could slam it just above the net, ultimately keeping the Patriots from being able to get it back over, and thus elevating Powhatan’s lead to 14-12. A short return by the Patriots on McDaniels’ serve gave the Indians their 17-12 advantage.
But after Powhatan grew its lead to 20-17, a 6-0 run with senior Wren McLaughlin landing the set-tying spike and senior Claire Williamson serving for 5 straight points catapulted the Patriots ahead of Powhatan at 23-20. The Indians came right back as McDaniels tied the game on her attack, but Patrick Henry held on for the last 2 points to take the set and the 2-1 match lead.
The Patriots looked to have the fourth set in hand when they led by as much as 21-10. But Powhatan’s fight shone through as it unleashed an 8-1 run. Henderson was in on multiple blocks and had the kill off of Grace Hayden’s dig and Wade’s set to tighten Patrick Henry’s once imposing lead to 4 points. But the Patriots, led by McLaughlin’s attack, got a 3-point burst to take the set and the match.
Powhatan also played standout volleyball in its four-set loss (25-23, 20-25, 25-19, 28-26) to a stellar, experience-laden Goochland volleyball unit. Multiple times in the fourth set on Tuesday night, Powhatan appeared to be en route to tying the match and forcing a fifth tiebreaker set as it built up huge leads in the early and middle portions of the stanza. McDaniels mixed in multiple aces as she served for 7 straight points to help the Indians lead 9-1.
From Goochland, Nova Wonderling’s attack, an ace from Nicole Brown and a block from middle hitter Laura Lee Baldwin helped the Bulldogs slash Powhatan’s lead down to 11-10. McMullin’s ace, which brushed the top of the netting, combined with a well-spotted kill by Olivia Moss and a block from Henderson to help Powhatan pull away again and lead 20-13.
But Goochland's Layla Ford delivered one of her own well-spotted kills, Wonderling rocked a corner kill and their teammate Audrey Dolan challenged the opposing team with her linear serve as the Bulldogs pared the visitors’ advantage down to 20-18.
Strong blocking featuring Henderson, McDaniels and Rehme on coverage at the net helped put Powhatan in a set-point position at 24-20. But then Dolan arguably made the play of the game when, on the second touch of a difficult ball with Powhatan on set point, she kept the play alive on a diving save, and the rally led to Powhatan hitting the ball into the net.
Brown then served for 4 straight points as Bulldogs grabbed a 25-24 lead and forced a situation in which the first team to a 2-point lead secured the set. Powhatan kept pace, but Wonderling’s fiery swing twice lifted Goochland back into a 1-point lead. With the Bulldogs ahead 27-26, one of their lead attackers, Nina Smith, had the Bulldogs' final touch on the ball as the Indians, on the dig attempt, returned her attack low and below the net to seal up the match point for Goochland.
For Powhatan, Rehme’s power shined as she dished out a team-leading 10 kills on Tuesday. She also served for 5 straight points after the Indians broke an 18-all tie to put her team in a position to secure the second set 25-20 over Powhatan.
McDaniels had 6 service aces and Rehme had 5.
Russell was able to get the Bulldogs off-balance at times in the match with her dinks and light attacks up the middle. Russell tallied up 8 kills on the night.
Henderson and Rehme each had 3 blocks, and Henderson added 6 kills. Powhatan setters Wade and Moss led the team in assists with 16 and 13, respectively.
McMullin led the Indians defensively with 20 digs.
Depth was incredible on the court from end to end. Both Powhatan and Goochland were led by players who could make a key play of any kind at any time. For Powhatan, both Henderson and Rehme could defend as well as they could attack with power. Moss could set as easily as she could skip the ball off her opponents’ hands either in or near shallow court. McMullin dug, set and even sent the ball over several times on the third hit to keep rallies alive.
“It’s been a good week. We’ve played strong,” Bryant said while noting: “We’re having trouble with…having leads and then hitting a lull and then not maintaining a lead.”
The team, which played in the 5-1 on Thursday, is also still looking to find the rotation that best utilizes its strengths. Bryant, however, praised Powhatan’s “great team energy overall” and noted that the coaches are pleased with the team attitude.
“We’re playing great volleyball,” Bryant said. “We’re just hitting lulls that we need to be able to snap out of…we’ll get there.”
Powhatan opens Dominion District play with a home match versus Manchester on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. The Indians are also currently slated to play in a volleyball invitational Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3-4, with Friday afternoon/evening matchups against Rustburg at 4 p.m. and Brooke Point at 5 p.m. at Richmond Volleyball Club. Powhatan is also currently set to host Midlothian on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Powhatan High School at 7 p.m.