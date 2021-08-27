Powhatan volleyball looking to build upon hard-fought opening week versus Goochland, Patrick Henry

“We stayed aggressive,” Bryant said while adding: “We have to stay aggressive with our attack.”

Powhatan’s home opener on Thursday against eventual winner Patrick Henry (21-25, 25-11, 25-23, 25-18) saw the Indians leap out to a 10-1 first-set lead as Rehme and Henderson both contributed diving saves in the early stretch, Wade opened the game with a service ace, Russell delivered a spot kill and the Patriots hit away one of McDaniels’ attacks. Russell’s power also forced her opponents in front of her to block the ball into the net, and her strong play on the left side helped Powhatan lead by as much as 13-3.

The Patriots gained steam over the course of the set, chipping away until they trailed by as little as 3 points (23-20 and 24-21). But a key block and an attack at the net from the versatile Henderson ensured that Powhatan took the set for the 1-0 match lead.

After Patrick Henry commanded the second set, Powhatan initially regained momentum in the third, leading by as much as 4-0 and 17-12. Wade had a picture-perfect set when she put the ball where Henderson could slam it just above the net, ultimately keeping the Patriots from being able to get it back over, and thus elevating Powhatan’s lead to 14-12. A short return by the Patriots on McDaniels’ serve gave the Indians their 17-12 advantage.