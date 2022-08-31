Powhatan volleyball opens season with loss to Goochland, win over Manchester

Powhatan volleyball opened its season with a tough pair of games to start its season, and after going 1-1 in those two games, the team answered the call with a promising start to the year.

Hosting the Goochland Bulldogs on Tuesday, Aug. 23 and later the Manchester Lancers on Thursday, Aug. 25, the Indians faced adversity in their season-opener with the Bulldogs, winning one of four sets in a loss, but bounced right back and came out with a purpose against the Lancers for a 3-1 win of their own.

Against the Bulldogs, it was a battle between two teams entering the season with similar situations, with both heavy in experience, but still replacing some key contributors from last year’s roster.

The Bulldogs came out of the gate strong, jumping to an 8-4 lead in the first set that then grew to 18-12. The Indians showed great fight though, including winning a point on a long back-and-forth rally that saw both sides send blistering strikes over the net until senior Samantha Flippo delivered a kill to make it 18-13.

It seemed whenever the Indians delivered a nice offensive attack to perhaps pick up some momentum, the Bulldogs would respond with a timely block or a hard-earned point, and that led to them taking the first set, 25-16.

The next set also belonged to the Bulldogs. This time, the Bulldogs jumped out to a 7-0 advantage, though the Indians were able to get some strong points from senior Chesed Russell at the front of the net to keep them in the game. Russell finished with six kills. Down 20-12 and coming out of a timeout, Powhatan did its best to make things interesting, but the set was Goochland’s to lose, and the traveling opponent came out with a 25-12 win entering the third set.

The Indians went down swinging though with an excellent third set, scoring the first three points and taking an 11-7 lead into a Goochland timeout after a kill from senior Olivia Moss, one of six for her on the night.

To make it 21-11, amazing defense on the Powhatan side was highlighted by a fantastic dig from Russell before a Goochland shot went out of bounds. The team ultimately took the set, 25-13. Head coach Cindy Bryant credits a switch to a 5-1 rotation for their third set success.

“That third set shows what we’re capable of, we’ve just got to bring that every set,” Bryant said.

In the fourth and final set, the Bulldogs recaptured the momentum with an 11-2 start and won the set and match with a 25-13 score. On the statsheet, the Indians were led by senior Sydney Wade in passing with five assists, while Russell and freshman Mazie Harmon led on the serve with two aces apiece. Defensively, Harmon also had a standout debut with a team-high nine digs, followed by four digs from Flippo, Wade and senior Carly Rehme.

Against the Lancers, the Indians brought heart and hustle in their response victory, with a balanced attack helping them pick up their first win of the season.

The Indians jumped out to a two-set lead, winning 25-16 in the opening set and 25-18 in the second before losing a tight third set 25-23. They responded with a close win of their own, winning the match-deciding fourth set, 25-19. Flippo led the attack with nine kills followed by a six-kill evening from Moss, who also served seven aces. Rehme meanwhile recorded four kills, two aces and a block, while Wade showcased her passing ability with 16 assists.