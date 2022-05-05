Powhatan volleyball players organize charity tournament

Though volleyball season may have ended in November, the Indians got back in front of the net for a good cause.

On Wednesday, April 27, the Powhatan High School gym was the host location for the Block Out Cancer Boys Volleyball Tournament. The money from the tournament was raised for the American Cancer Society.

The tournament was organized by juniors Chesed Russell and Olivia Moss, who both play on the Indians girls volleyball team.

The two student-athletes said that the idea for a boys volleyball tournament came from the interest in the sport despite the school not having a boys volleyball team.

“We just wanted to bring awareness to raise money to fight cancer by doing what the guys love,” Moss said.

With four teams consisting of seniors and three consisting of juniors, the packed house in attendance witnessed a fun evening of non-stop volleyball while the school raised over $1,500 in support of cancer research.

Russell says that the boys performed admirably in their big moment in front of the net, though she noticed a few consistent errors.

“It all came together really good,” she said. “It was a lot of net balls, but other than that good.”