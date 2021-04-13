Powhatan volleyball pushes past Courtland and into regional final

SPOTSYLVANIA -- Seventeen months later, Powhatan’s volleyball team found itself back at Courtland High School.
This is where its previous standout season ended in November of 2019 – in the regional semifinals, and at the hands of the hosting Cougars in a 3-2 thriller.
Not this time.
Stonewalling receives and point-saving dives on defense combined with the team’s depth and versatility on offense to propel Powhatan past Courtland in straight sets (25-23, 25-20, 25-23) and into Thursday’s Class 4, Region B final.
“It’s crazy, and it just doesn’t feel real,” said junior Allie Dulio, who played at Libero on Tuesday and led the team with nine digs on defense. “It feels really good.”
“Everyone who was on (last year's) team who’s still here said: we want the rematch, because we want Courtland to see that we can play all the way to the end on them,” said Powhatan head coach Cindy Bryant. “That’s what our goal was to do, and 3-0 is tough to do against any team, so we’re super, super excited and proud of them…we worked so hard breaking down video and examining their matches, and saying: where’s the open court?”
And every player executed, she said. Their middle hitters focused on deep corners, their outside hitters went for the line, and it paid off.
“Everybody works hard together,” Bryant said.
On defense, juniors Allie Dulio and Kendal McMullin and senior Natalie Mueller absorbed several big hits from Courtland’s serve and attack to keep the ball in play.
“You kind of just have to stay in there and take it,” Dulio said. “Just kind of have to commit to it and do it – pass it and be aggressive, get it back over.”
Bryant said that if Dulio misses a ball, “she’s right back in it with the next one, correcting what she just did.”
Dulio also rocked an ace past Courtland in the third set to give her team a 22-19 lead.
“It feels really good – especially when you think you’re not going to make it in,” Dulio said. “I thought that was going out, but then it was an ace, so it feels really good.”
Both Dulio and Mueller made clutch diving saves to keep the ball off the ground and in the air long enough for it to eventually land in Powhatan’s favor. Additionally, Mueller and her teammate McMullin each had eight digs.
On offense, Mueller delivered a service ace and six kills, and she added another point on a block. The senior secured match point as she delivered a powerful attack that Courtland hit out-of-bounds in the third set.
Junior Faith Henderson was a home-run hitter up the middle for Powhatan, crushing a team-leading 7 kills and adding 2 blocks and 1 ace.
Sophomore setter Sydney Wade totaled 22 assists on a night when it wasn’t uncommon to see the first official raise two fingers to signal a double hit.
“Ultimately we said: they’re going to double more because I’ve watched their matches, so…let’s deal with the tight call, don’t let it get in your head…and know that it’s going to help us out in the long run for it to be called tight,” Bryant said. “But that’s still really hard not to get in a young setter’s head, and she did a great job. She’s very mentally tough, and we’re super excited.”
Wade also mixed in on receiving Courtland’s attacks, and she went for kills on multiple setter dumps.
Sophomore Olivia Moss, who got pulled up from JV to varsity during this season, kept the Cougars off-balance both with her serve and her attack, and she even had a spectacular diving play that kept the ball off the ground in the nick of time, allowing Mueller to bump it with one hand over the net and into the Cougars’ uncovered backcourt for a 14-7 second-set lead. Moss ended the night with three service aces.
Senior Kenzie Urbine, junior Emilie McDaniels and sophomore Chesed Russell contributed to attacks for points, and McDaniels blocked a comebacker from Courtland into shallow open space in the third set.
Powhatan’s players across the board excelled at mixing up their attack approach from lasering spikes to lighter dink-like hits.
“We’ve been working hard on our off-speed shots, just saying: Hey, the perfect set is what we crush; the other set…we recycle that ball into the court, look for that better next ball,” Bryant said, “and they’re learning to be patient with the pace of the game…we can recycle this and trust that our defense can defend the next ball so we get another chance to swing hard at those.”
Powhatan and Courtland battled point-for-point in the first set until the Cougars led 20-17, but a kill from Henderson allowed her teammate Mueller to serve, and Mueller’s ace tied the match at 20-all. Courtland went ahead again at 23-22, but Powhatan tied it when Courtland’s attack hit the net after Wade pushed the ball over to the Cougars’ court on a setter dump. The Indians grabbed the lead on a double called on Courtland, and McMullin served for Powhatan’s set point.
The Indians in the second set grabbed leads of 9-2 and 17-9, but Courtland continuously battled back, tightening the lead at one point to 22-20. But Henderson delivered a corner kill and served through the next two points to help her team take a two-set lead into the third set.
Courtland held a narrow advantage through the early portion of the third, going up 10-8. But McMullin’s low receive set up an attack by Henderson that Courtland blocked out of bounds for an 11-11 tie, and after that, Powhatan never trailed for the rest of the match. After Courtland tied them 18-18, the Indians took the lead for good when Courtland’s return ball went out-of-bounds.
“Courtland’s a good team. They’ve got tons of shots up their sleeves. They gave us a run in that third set. We knew they were going to get really tricky there, trying to get one set on us,” Bryant said. “We were able to make adjustments and pull it out.”
Powhatan will play Monacan for the Class 4, Region B championship and a state tournament berth on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Monacan High School.
“We’ve worked really, really hard on the culture with this team – building a culture of trust,” Bryant said, “and we’re seeing it pay off.”