Powhatan volleyball pushes past Courtland and into regional final

Powhatan’s players across the board excelled at mixing up their attack approach from lasering spikes to lighter dink-like hits.

“We’ve been working hard on our off-speed shots, just saying: Hey, the perfect set is what we crush; the other set…we recycle that ball into the court, look for that better next ball,” Bryant said, “and they’re learning to be patient with the pace of the game…we can recycle this and trust that our defense can defend the next ball so we get another chance to swing hard at those.”

Powhatan and Courtland battled point-for-point in the first set until the Cougars led 20-17, but a kill from Henderson allowed her teammate Mueller to serve, and Mueller’s ace tied the match at 20-all. Courtland went ahead again at 23-22, but Powhatan tied it when Courtland’s attack hit the net after Wade pushed the ball over to the Cougars’ court on a setter dump. The Indians grabbed the lead on a double called on Courtland, and McMullin served for Powhatan’s set point.

The Indians in the second set grabbed leads of 9-2 and 17-9, but Courtland continuously battled back, tightening the lead at one point to 22-20. But Henderson delivered a corner kill and served through the next two points to help her team take a two-set lead into the third set.