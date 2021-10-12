Powhatan volleyball racks up 50 aces in straight-sets win over Huguenot

Powhatan volleyball racked up 50 service aces in Tuesday’s straight-sets (25-5, 25-6, 25-3) home win over Huguenot.

Senior Faith Henderson racked up a whopping 23 service aces and also led the team with 4 kills. Henderson ended the first set on a 5-0 serving run, as well as the second set on an 8-0 serving run, and she added a 14-0 serving stretch in the third and final set, with Grace Hayden subbing in for Henderson and serving for 3 more points in what was an 18-0 run for Powhatan. Henderson was able to land multiple jump serves in the third set.

Emilie McDaniels and Olivia Moss each had 6 aces. McDaniels served for two separate 3-0 bursts and Moss opened the match on a 5-0 serving run. Kendal McMullin had 5 aces and served in a 6-0 run in the second set, and Sam Flippo had 4 aces. Flippo closed the match on a 4-0 serving run.

Henderson and Carly Rehme each had a perfect pass rating of 3.

Powhatan’s serve-receiving was at 2.1 – the team always wants to be between 1.9 and 2.2.