Powhatan volleyball routs Manchester in straight sets

Powhatan volleyball bounced back from Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Cosby with a straight-sets win over Manchester (25-11, 25-11, 25-9) on Thursday. Nina Marsho had 6 aces and 6 kills, Faith Henderson had 1 ace, 5 kills, and 2 blocks, and Kendal McMullin had 14 digs.

Making a few lineup changes after the setback to the Titans, Powhatan pulled Henderson out of the middle and moved her to the pin.

"It was very effective!" said Powhatan head volleyball coach Cindy Bryant. "That created space in the lineup for sophomore Chesed Russell to run middle. She did a fantastic job being aggressive at the net for us."

Bryant added that, overall: "Our passion and team energy were on-point, which made for a fun night!"