Powhatan volleyball sweeps Manchester with Thursday's 3-1 road win

MIDLOTHIAN -- Powhatan volleyball completed the regular-season sweep of Dominion District opponent Manchester with a 3-1 victory on the road on Thursday. Powhatan had also defeated the Lancers 3-1 on Aug. 31.

Head coach Cindy Bryant said it was a "strong night of focused, aggressive play" for the team.

"Definitely some of our most consistent aggressive play of the season!" Bryant said Thursday night. "We have been working hard on turning free balls into immediate kills. We had lots of opportunities to work on and succeed at that tonight."

Carly Rehme at outside hitter led the team with 6 aces and 11 kills, and Faith Henderson at outside hitter racked up 10 kills. Setter Olivia Moss had a versatile showing as she led the team with 28 assists in addition to tallying up 4 kills, 2 aces and a block. Senior Libero Kendal McMullin led the team defensively with 24 digs and added an ace.

"Our hitter coverage was superb tonight. We were relentless in our pursuit of blocked balls and turned most of them into points for our team," Bryant said Thursday night. "Assistant Coach Jason Musick graduated from Manchester, where he played boys volleyball, so it was an extra sweet win at his alma mater. The Manchester student section was big and loud, and we did a good job of maintaining focus on our game."