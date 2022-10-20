Powhatan volleyball tops Monacan again

Like a swinging pendulum, momentum flew back and forth between the Powhatan Indians and the Monacan Chiefs volleyball teams on Thursday, Oct. 13.

It was the Indians (9-6) who’d come out on top though, battling back in a decisive fourth set to win 3-1 in the Chiefs’ (4-8) home gym.

Sydney Wade led the team with a double-double performance of 29 assists and 11 digs in a terrific defensive showing for the Indians, while senior Chesed Russell added 12 kills of her own. Next to Russell in kills was teammate Olivia Moss, who contributed nine kills and eight digs along with an ace.

From the first set, it was made clear every point would be a battle. Powhatan jumped out to an early 7-3 lead after Wade added a tip over the net, but Monacan made it a close battle the whole way.

There were three ties in the set, and after Monacan tied and later took the lead at 16-14, Powhatan had to regroup for a timeout. That timeout proved beneficial, and the Indians took control of the opening set from that point on by outscoring their hosting rival 11-5.

That dominant stretch featured a powerful Moss kill that forced a Monacan timeout with Powhatan in control 21-18, and an excellent combo block from senior Samantha Flippo and Wade to make it 22-18. The winning point came on a kill from senior Colby Wright to head into the second set with a 25-21 victory.

The second set was Monacan’s from the jump though, with the team responding well after Flippo scored the first two points of the set by running off five unanswered scores.

With some unforced errors on Powhatan’s end and strong defense from Monacan, the Chiefs led 17-11 and held off a late comeback from the Indians to take the set, 25-18.

Like the Chiefs did before, the Indians came out hot to start the third set, effectively moving the ball and placing serves into play with a commanding 17-10 lead.

A hard-fought rally then led to a kill from Avah Ehteridge, forcing a Monacan timeout at 19-12. Monacan started to draw closer and closer from there with more disciplined play akin to what brought it success in the previous set. The Chiefs slowly chipped away at the Powhatan lead and eventually tied it at 20-20 after a Russell shot went out of bounds.

Though it seemed momentum was firmly in the home team’s control, Powhatan regained composure and got back to work, with a Flippo ace giving them a 22-20 lead and senior Carly Rehme getting a point from a block immediately after to force another Chiefs timeout. Up 24-20, Flippo’s skills on the serve again made a difference, earning a point and putting the Chiefs on the ropes entering the fourth set.

In the fourth and final set, the Chiefs took a dominant lead to start, leading 16-10 and playing like a team not ready to leave the gym just yet, but the Indians had plans of their own, slowing chipping away and getting the deficit down to 19-17 after a Flippo kill and a Mazie Harmon ace.

The Indians and Chiefs went back-and-forth from there, with two quick ties leading to the Chiefs temporarily recapturing the lead, until the Indians received a spark from Moss with yet another kill to give them a 22-21 lead.

Then, Russell took over, scoring one to force a Chiefs timeout at 23-21 and later scoring the next two points to win the set 25-23 and the game. After going down 16-10, the Indians outscored the Chiefs 13-5 to complete the comeback.