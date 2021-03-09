Powhatan volleyball wins 2nd set, but falls to Cosby 3-1

Powhatan's varsity volleyball unit rallied out of an early 9-3 deficit to win the second set of Tuesday's match at Cosby High School, but the Titans ultimately won the match in four sets (25-17, 21-25, 25-11, 25-18).
"We knew it was going to be tough," Powhatan head coach Cindy Bryant said Tuesday after the match. "We changed our lineup yesterday trying to get some more offensive strength in the right places. We didn't find the court enough. Twenty-some hitting errors, not going to work for us."
But she praised Powhatan's defense overall, pointing to the "great defensive play" from junior defensive specialists Allie Dulio and Kendal McMullin, who each had 15 digs, and from junior middle hitter Faith Henderson, who, in addition to delivering four kills, two aces, one block and on-point serving, added five digs. Bryant pointed out that Henderson doesn't get many defensive reps in practice.
Bryant also noted that they did something they had not yet done before: they switched Liberos after the first set, and she felt that it ended up paying off for them. McMullin was defensive specialist for three sets and Libero for the first, and Dulio started off at defensive specialist before switching to Libero for the remaining three sets.
While Powhatan had its struggles on the offensive side, 5-foot-11 junior Nina Marsho was 10-for-10 in her attacks, mixing in power with dinks to lead the team with 10 kills on Tuesday. She also had five blocks.
With Henderson serving, Powhatan tightened Cosby's first-set lead from 19-11 to 19-16, but after the two teams traded one point each (with Cosby going up 20-17), the Titans secured the set on a 5-0 run.
In the second set, Powhatan rallied from going down 7-1 and 9-3 to tying it at 10-10 with senior Natalie Mueller serving for the Indians. With McMullin keeping a couple key points alive for Powhatan with low digs in the stretch, Powhatan for the most part kept a one-point advantage in the trade. The Indians went ahead for good when Marsho's dink, brushing past the Cosby defenders' fingertips and falling onto the shallow middle floor of the Titans' half-court, put Powhatan in a 17-16 lead and sparked a 6-1 run of points for the Indians. Powhatan weathered Cosby's comeback bid to win the set 25-21.
"Our determination was on," Bryant said of the team's play in the second set. "We've got big swings all around the court, but those big swings have to find the court."
In the third set, which Cosby dominated, and also in the fourth, in which the two teams tied up to 6-6 before the Titans pulled away, Bryant noted that "what we started trying to do is play safe, and playing safe does not win at this level."
"If it's a good set, you have to trust your swing and swing hard," Bryant said. "If it's a not-so-good set, then you have to swing a little safer, but still smart and still aggressive in some way. We're young and we're learning that."