Powhatan volleyball wins 2nd set, but falls to Cosby 3-1

With Henderson serving, Powhatan tightened Cosby's first-set lead from 19-11 to 19-16, but after the two teams traded one point each (with Cosby going up 20-17), the Titans secured the set on a 5-0 run.

In the second set, Powhatan rallied from going down 7-1 and 9-3 to tying it at 10-10 with senior Natalie Mueller serving for the Indians. With McMullin keeping a couple key points alive for Powhatan with low digs in the stretch, Powhatan for the most part kept a one-point advantage in the trade. The Indians went ahead for good when Marsho's dink, brushing past the Cosby defenders' fingertips and falling onto the shallow middle floor of the Titans' half-court, put Powhatan in a 17-16 lead and sparked a 6-1 run of points for the Indians. Powhatan weathered Cosby's comeback bid to win the set 25-21.

"Our determination was on," Bryant said of the team's play in the second set. "We've got big swings all around the court, but those big swings have to find the court."

In the third set, which Cosby dominated, and also in the fourth, in which the two teams tied up to 6-6 before the Titans pulled away, Bryant noted that "what we started trying to do is play safe, and playing safe does not win at this level."