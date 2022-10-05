Powhatan volleyball wins fourth straight

Powhatan volleyball continues to have close wins down to a fine art as it approaches the halfway point of the regular season.

The Indians (6-3) faced the Cosby Titans (4-4) and the Manchester Lancers (3-5) this week, first besting the Titans in a five-set thriller on Sept. 27 and overpowering the Lancers days later in four sets on Sept. 29 to expand their win streak to four games.

Against Cosby, Powhatan took the opening set handily with a 25-12 score, but lost close finishes of 25-22 and 25-23 in the following two sets to go down 2-1.

Like they have all season, the Indians stormed right back to take the fourth set 25-19 to set up their fourth consecutive tiebreaker set, which they won 15-13. The Indians had won three straight contests that needed to be settled in a fifth set to 15.

It was an impressive outing for senior Sydney Wade, who recorded two aces and a block to go with 24 assists and 15 digs.

Along with a 17-assist, 10-dig performance against Manchester, the senior contributor managed a double-double in consecutive games to help her team to victory.

Senior Chesed Russell, who just made the transition from middle to outside hitter, flourished with the position change, recording a team-high 11 kills to go with a block. Senior Sam Flippo also switched positions, going to middle and finishing with five kills and a block. Senior Carly Rehme added eight kills and two aces as well.

Against Manchester, Powhatan took control early with wins in the first two sets at 25-20 and 25-14, but Manchester was able to get one set in its favor to extend the game to a fourth set, 25-21.

In the decisive fourth set, the experienced Indians handled things with an impressive 25-17 win that left no doubts and allowed them to finish the match earlier than their previous four games.

Russell again impressed with a team-leading 12 kills while senior Olivia Moss added a monster performance as a server with eight aces.

Rehme also added five aces in a dominant serving performance from the senior.