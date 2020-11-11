Powhatan voters share their Election Day experiences

POWHATAN – When Sarah Selz sat down in a voting booth on Nov. 3 to cast her ballot in the 2020 General Election, the weight of her actions was brought home by the small bodies crowded around her.

Her youngest, 4-year-old Phillip, sat in her lap, while daughters Emma, 8, and Abby, 7, stood on either side while she cast her vote for Donald Trump. Rather than being a last resort because she couldn’t find a babysitter, the action of bringing her children was an intentional and joyful experience both she and they look forward to every year.

“It is just important for them to understand how to exercise your right to vote and that, as Americans, we all have the opportunity to be friends and get along and exercise our opinions. The only way we can do that is if every single vote counts,” Selz said.

Shortly before Selz cast her ballot at the Graceland precinct, first-time voter Holten Langston came through the line. The 21-year-old, who voted for Trump, said he wanted to be part of the change that is going on and be able to look back and say he was there for those momentous occasions in history.

“It is my very first time voting and I am very happy about it. Honestly, I wish I had done it sooner,” he said.