Powhatan wedding venues want equal treatment from governor

Lakeside has an engineered tent that is fully enclosed in glass for temperature control, but they can be removed to become an outdoor venue, Welch said. They didn’t plan on having to use that open air feature, but it has been a blessing.

They also implemented measures such as meeting with couples two weeks before an event to go over current safety mandates and making sure their guests are fully aware of them. The venue offers sanitizing stations, has extra staff members to sanitize, and seats families together.

“All of those things seemed to have worked great and all of our couples have been on board to do that,” she said.

Uncertain future

Because of the way they planned for the future and have related on-site businesses – a brewery and guest cottages – that fared better in the pandemic than the wedding venue, Benusa recognized that Fine Creek hasn’t suffered as much as others in the industry. Her venue is booking weddings in 2021, 2022, and 2023, so she knows “people are looking beyond COVID.”

At the same time, right now, one of the biggest hurdles in an industry that sees clients planning so far in advance is the sheer uncertainty of what comes next, Benusa said.