Powhatan wrestling dominates senior night tri-meet

It was as good a senior night as it gets for Powhatan wrestling, as the Indians dominated the competition while honoring their eight senior wrestlers on Thursday night.

Powhatan took down Matoaca 67-6 and Maggie Walker 59-9, winning both in convincing fashion in large part due to the performances of its senior class.

“It’s always good to have a nice night on senior night,” head coach Jonathan Tanaka said. “Every class is special in its own little way.”

Against Matoaca, Powhatan won every matchup, with Matoaca’s lone six points coming from a forfeit in the 220-pound weight class.

Junior Natalia Sanchez, who recently won the 106-pound weight class at the Virginia Girls Championship, kicked things off with a bang, winning the first matchup of the night by fall in 20 seconds. Luke Wells followed that up with a pin in the second period in the 113-pound class, giving Powhatan a 12-0 lead.

Star senior Dylan Coward faced a tough battle that went the distance in the next matchup. It was 1-1 in the third period, with neither competitor gaining much traction. After a low attack, Coward maneuvered and struck, getting the go-ahead takedown with 34 seconds left on his special night in front of the home crowd. Coward nearly was taken down at the very end, yet somehow escaped with a 3-2 decision win.

After a series of forfeits from the short-handed Warriors, pins by Andrew Cheatham and Mitchell Johnson in the 170 and 195-pound classes ended things in an all-Indians victory.

In the second matchup of the night, the Indians faced the Dragons, who provided slightly better resistance against the Powhatan team.

Sanchez had her second pin of the night to open things, taking down Chance Howell in 35 seconds.

After two forfeits, Coward earned a pin in the second period of his matchup with Jack Laroche, pushing Powhatan’s lead to 24-0.

Britton Proffitt proceeded to dominate the 145-pound event against Nihal Pothunoori, winning by technical fall in a 20-4 win. Nathan Holt then won by fall in the 170-pound class, beating Hugo Seehaver in 1:07.

In Johnson’s final home matchup, he earned his second pin in as many matches after beating Tim Graff in 1:15 to cap off a perfect night of wrestling for the Indians. It’s been an eventful week for Johnson, who also announced his commitment to play football at Emory & Henry.

“We were just happy to have a nice night that they’ll be able to remember for a little bit, and it gives us some momentum rolling into the postseason,” Tanaka said.

It’ll be an exciting postseason for the Indians, who have multiple wrestlers with a chance to make some serious noise during the regional tournament that’s slated to start on Feb. 11. Tanaka believes his group is up to the challenge.