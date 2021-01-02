Powhatan wrestling opens 2020-21 season, defeats both Riverbend and Spotsylvania in tri meet

Juniors Tanner Palmore at heavyweight and Hans Rehme at 182 earned wins against their Riverbend opponents, with Palmore pinning Jeffrey Cheeseman in less than 45 seconds and Rehme pinning Jake Grasso in 43.

Holt, who totaled 53 seconds of mat time between his two wins on Saturday, gained 15 pounds between last year and this year, and while he said that’s definitely helped him out so far, he noted that “weight doesn’t matter as much; I need to get my technique a little better for the postseason.” He also pointed to the work he’s put in during the offseason.

“We’re just going to keep working,” he said, “and keep cranking out these wins.”

Junior Adam Camp picked up a win by forfeit against Riverbend at 160, and he and Talon Harness both wrestled up a weight class in their second-period losses to Spotsylvania, with Camp wrestling up at 170 and Harness bumping up to 126.

Holt looks forward to using this first meet as motivation for the rest of the year as they work their way towards the postseason. Their wins on Saturday – and even the losses they had – give him confidence going forward.

“I know that we’re going to take what we missed out on here, use our mistakes as motivation for the postseason,” he said.