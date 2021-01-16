Powhatan wrestling sweeps five-match week to stay unbeaten at 10-0

POWHATAN – When Linwood Hill was asked to give his assessment of his Powhatan wrestling team at this point of the season, the senior captain didn’t hesitate in his response.
“This is the best team Powhatan’s ever had,” said the three-time state qualifier.
Anytime can happen from here on out – and as the 10-month-long COVID-19 pandemic has already shown, athletic seasons could still be cut short – but after 10 team matches, Powhatan wrestling has yet to lose one.
The Indians rose to the challenge in a busy three-meet week, sweeping all five teams they faced to remain undefeated at 10-0.
“It feels awesome. Our kids are doing a really good job,” said Powhatan wrestling head coach Jonathan Tanaka. “Our staff, coach Zach (Olson), coach Rich (Fitzsimmons) and I are trying to make sure that we’re not peaking a little too early and just working really hard. Credit to our guys though – they work hard, they wrestle really hard…credit to our seniors for being the leaders that they are.”
The Indians didn’t lose a single contested match in Wednesday’s tri sweep of Monacan (60-12) and James River (63-0), then dominated the weekend with home wins over Louisa (63-3) and Prince George (65-6) on Friday and King George (64-9) on Saturday.
The team was glad to have Hill back on the mat this weekend after he missed the first seven team matches due to injury. He’s off to a 3-0 start to the year after pinning Prince George’s Thomas Letcher in 1:50 and Louisa’s Alex Bradford in 1:55 on Friday and King George’s Connor Gamel in 33 seconds on Saturday.
“It felt good,” Hill said of making his return to the mat on Friday. “It always feels good to win at home.”
Hill earned all three pins in the 170-pound weight class, to which he moved after wrestling at 195 last year. His two wrestling partners, Hans Rehme (182 pounds) and state placer Hayden Fitzsimmons (195), have played key roles in helping him get ready for each and every match.
“Since I’m 170 now, just them being bigger than me helps my strength, helps my quickness a lot,” Hill said.
While Hill is back, Powhatan was dealt another blow this weekend when 220 pounder and state qualifier Micah Holt lost Friday night’s match against Prince George by injury default. Tanaka said he had a shoulder issue, and that he was going to get it looked at on Monday. As of Saturday, the team hopes to have him back on the mat by regionals, although Tanaka said a lot would depend on the news that Holt would receive on Monday.
With Holt sidelined for the team’s dual with King George on Saturday, his teammate Mitchell Johnson, who is also Powhatan football’s running back, stepped in to wrestle at 195, and Fitzsimmons bumped up to 220.
Both looked really good. Johnson controlled his match against Alex Radakai, racking up three takedowns and two near-falls to win by a 12-1 major decision. Fitzsimmons pinned Gavin Christiansen in 1:53.
After having to punch up his freshman year and then breaking out as a state qualifier his sophomore season, junior Dylan Coward (113) has been dominant. This week he pinned Monacan’s Cody White in 2:38, rallied past his James River opponent with points on a penalty and an escape in the third period for a 3-2 decision, pinned Louisa’s Caitlyn Beasley in 33 seconds, stormed to a win by tech fall over his Prince George opponent with the help of four near-falls and defeated King George’s Aiden Enzana in an 11-4 decision. He is 10-0 in contested matchups.
Natalia Sanchez, wrestling at 106, earned a huge contested win Friday night when she bounced back from a 6-1 first-period deficit while wrestling Prince George’s Kaleb Key to tie the match with a reversal and a near-fall in the second. From there, she took the lead the lead on a takedown to earn the win in an 8-6 decision. She was also leading King George’s Brendan Kraisser 5-2 at the end of the first period, but Kraisser in the second parlayed a reversal into a pin.
“She did a really good job last night, even today, got on top of that kid, got reversed, but wrestled a really good match,” Tanaka said. “I’m just super happy for her. She works really, really hard and we’ve been working on her weight and finally got her down to where she needed to go."
Freshman Talon Harness (120) has also continued to impress. This weekend he overtook Louisa’s Gianpaolo Ciotola in a 6-5 decision with two near-falls in the third period, shut out Prince George’s Micheal Slink in a 3-0 decision with an escape and a takedown and pinned King George’s Zack Falor in 2:28.
“You really worry about those freshmen as far as transitioning to high school, but man, he’s looked really good,” Tanaka said. “I’ve been really impressed with his mindset for such a young kid.”
Hans Rehme (182) went 4-0 in contested matchups this week. He edged past his Monacan opponent in a 3-1 decision, pinned his James River and Prince George opponents in 48 seconds and 2:38, respectively, and fended off his King George opponent in a 5-3 decision.
Two-time state runner-up Sean Hall (126) pinned his James River opponent in 1:19, Prince George’s Tavion Allen in 59 seconds and King George’s Gabe Nezbith in 53 seconds. He also routed Louisa’s Owen Greslick in a 15-1 major decision.
State placer Gavin Timmons (132) won all three of his contested matches by pin over Louisa’s Daniel Leale in 47 seconds, King George’s William Lindaur in 2:01 and Prince George’s Christian Cooper in 3:26.
Britton Proffitt (138) edged past Prince George’s Alex Noblin 9-6 and pinned King George’s Joe Sutton in 1:25.
Cade Van Buskirk (145) routed his Monacan opponent, defeated Louisa’s Nick Torbush in a 9-4 decision and edged past his Prince George opponent in an 11-9 overtime thriller with a takedown.
State placer A.J. Gaskin (152) trounced Louisa’s Tanner Painting in a 12-3 major decision and won by pin over Prince George’s Gage Maccarto in 36 seconds and King George’s Jacob Garrett in 1:42.
Andrew Cheatham (160) pinned Louisa’s Lawton Rowen in 34 seconds, King George’s Chase Lindel in 48 seconds and Prince George’s Micah Osborne in 2:22.
Micah Holt (220) pinned his James River opponent in 32 seconds, and Tanner Palmore (heavyweight) pinned Prince George’s Ashton Miller in 2:23. Adam Camp (170) pinned his James River opponent in the second period.
In addition to pinning Christiansen at 220, Fitzsimmons at 195 pinned Louisa’s Quinton Wash in 2:24 and Prince George’s Willie Headley in 2:51.
With this week, Powhatan completed its final home meets and will look to conclude the 2020-21 regular season on the road.
“I’m really just happy that we were able to get these last two home matches in,” Tanaka said. “Honestly the uncertainty going forward is going to be kind of difficult, but the fact that we were able to get in our senior night and get in these last two home matches for our seniors, they deserve it regardless of the outcome of the season or…what the future holds for us.”
Tanaka loves their mindset right now.
“Our kids are having fun. Even on days where we’re cutting weight, we’re making the best of it,” Tanaka said. “We’re just happy I think to be wrestling. Obviously every day somebody else is told they can’t, so we’re just going to keep doing what we’ve got to do to make sure we keep wrestling every day.”