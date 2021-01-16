Powhatan wrestling sweeps five-match week to stay unbeaten at 10-0

After having to punch up his freshman year and then breaking out as a state qualifier his sophomore season, junior Dylan Coward (113) has been dominant. This week he pinned Monacan’s Cody White in 2:38, rallied past his James River opponent with points on a penalty and an escape in the third period for a 3-2 decision, pinned Louisa’s Caitlyn Beasley in 33 seconds, stormed to a win by tech fall over his Prince George opponent with the help of four near-falls and defeated King George’s Aiden Enzana in an 11-4 decision. He is 10-0 in contested matchups.

Natalia Sanchez, wrestling at 106, earned a huge contested win Friday night when she bounced back from a 6-1 first-period deficit while wrestling Prince George’s Kaleb Key to tie the match with a reversal and a near-fall in the second. From there, she took the lead the lead on a takedown to earn the win in an 8-6 decision. She was also leading King George’s Brendan Kraisser 5-2 at the end of the first period, but Kraisser in the second parlayed a reversal into a pin.

“She did a really good job last night, even today, got on top of that kid, got reversed, but wrestled a really good match,” Tanaka said. “I’m just super happy for her. She works really, really hard and we’ve been working on her weight and finally got her down to where she needed to go."