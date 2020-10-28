Powhatan YMCA virtual biking group members challenge themselves

“They didn’t tell you this, but the goal for dragon chasing month is to get 2 million points for the month for an individual. They all do that in 30 seconds. For somebody like me that is not good at it, I ended up getting 2 million points in less than a week,” she said. “Every time I would get to a certain point, I would say let me see if I can reach this goal. I ended up getting 25 million for the month, which was a personal best for me.”

Making connections

The competitiveness is definitely prominent in this conversation, but so too is the camaraderie. The five people present genuinely seem to enjoy each other’s company and that of other YMCA members who compete alongside them.

In fact, if they had one complaint, it’s that they miss their fellow competitors. The number of people they get to see and interact with in the gym has dropped dramatically because of COVID-19, as has happened everywhere. The bonus of rarely having to wait for a bike pales next to not getting to see their friends and neighbors.

The most riders the YMCA has ever had riding as part of an Expresso challenge was 132 different people, Tom said. Last month, he figures 25 to 30 people rode.